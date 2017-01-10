Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

Planner: Donald Trump’s Inauguration Will Surround Him in a “Soft Sensuality”

Here are some other things that have been described that way.
By on
Screenshot via Paramount Pictures.
Screenshot via Paramount Pictures.

On a conference call  Tuesday, Tom Barrack, a private-equity investor who is one of the lead planners of President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration, told reporters not to worry about the lack of high-profile celebrities at the January 20 ceremony. Rather than fill the capital with A-listers, Barrack said, Trump’s inauguration will feel a little more, um, intimate.

“We’re fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect, side by side is the current president,” Barrack said. “So what we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place.”

Indeed, the transition to a Trump presidency has upended yet another norm. Washingtonian could find no instance in which any of the first 57 presidential inaugurations were described as having a “soft sensuality.” But here are some things that have:

TAGGED IN: , , ,

More from News

Bowser. Photo courtesy Street Sense via Flickr.

DC Is Going to Have to Fight Harder Than the Other Blue States to Move Left Under Trump

Kushner. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Jared Kushner Is “Proud” No One in DC Voted for Trump

You Don’t Have to Be Good at Math to Read Polls Like an Economist

Photograph by scarletsails via iStock.

Trump Claims a Mandate, Which Basically Means Nothing

German actress Hedwig Reicher wearing costume of "Columbia" with other suffrage pageant participants in front of the Treasury Building. Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress.

In 1913, Women Marched on Washington. This Month, They March Again

The Tumultuous Life and Lonely Death of Marion Barry’s Only Son

DC Store Turns Front Window Into Touching Tribute to Obama

Image via Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Here Is Metro’s “Sleeve” for the Inauguration Fare Cards That Don’t Feature Donald Trump

Most Popular