DC Restaurants Join “A Day Without A Woman” Strike

International Women’s Day is Wednesday, March 8. The annual celebration takes on a new meaning this year with a nationwide strike dubbed A Day Without A Woman from the organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington.

Unlike the recent Day Without Immigrants, which seemed to rise suddenly and spread quickly through word-of-mouth, A Day Without A Woman is mapped out on the organizer’s website—along with suggestions for how to participate. Women are urged to take the day off work—paid or unpaid—wear the color red in solidarity, and only spend money at small businesses that are women-and-minority owned. In Washington, Alexandria’s public schools have already announced they’ll be closed on Wednesday.

Pizzeria Paradiso and Veloce owner Ruth Gresser is one of the most vocal chefs promoting the strike. The veteran restaurateur, who recently celebrated her flagship’s 25th year in DC, is offering paid leave to all female employees at her four eateries. She spent weeks with her team figuring out the best approach for the business, and rearranging shifts with male employees so the eateries can remain open. Only half the food and beverage menus will be served—a symbolic number that represents half the world’s female population—with partial proceeds going to My Sister’s Place, which supports survivors of domestic abuse, and the National Organization for Women.

“I’m taking a position that’s important to me,” says Gresser, who also granted employees paid leave for the immigrant strike. ”I know it has potential political ramifications, but that’s not my motivation. This is an important issue in our society. Half of our society is not treated equally. It’s important to me that the reality and history is not lost.”

We’ll be updating the list of restaurants that are participating in A Day Without A Woman events and donations. Email aspiegel@washingtonian.com.

Here’s a map of where you can support women-owned businesses throughout Washington.

Alta Strada DC/Conosci

465 K St., NW

Both of restaurateur Michael Schlow’s City Vista restaurants will donate 10-percent of proceeds to My Sister’s Place during lunch and dinner.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley (CityCenterDC)

Chef Amy Brandwein’s CityCenterDC Italian will donate 10-percent of sales in the market to Running Start, an organization that supports young women entering politics.

Crisp Kitchen + Bar

The Bloomingdale bar/restaurant will donate 10-percent of all sales—including $5 happy hour—to N Street Village Shelter for Women.

Fare Well

406 H St., NW

Owner Doron Petersan will host a special, all-night happy hour from 5 pm to close at her vegan-friendly diner, while also screening Working Girl and 9 to 5. Partial proceeds will benefit a local women’s shelter.

Pizzeria Paradiso and Veloce

Paradiso: 2003 P St., NW; 3282 M St., NW; 124 King St., Alexandria; Veloce: 1828 L St., NW

All of Ruth Gresser’s pizzerias will donate half of their profits to two women’s organizations: My Sister’s Place and National Organization for Women. In addition, Pizzeria Paradiso will only serve half of its food and draft beer menu.

Nido

2214 Rhode Island Ave. NE

Women receive 20-percent off their checks at this female-owned restaurant, which will donate partial proceeds to Planned Parenthood. Male employees and family members will staff the restaurant for a limited food menu (and full bar). More details are available here.

Share this post!