Food

Shake Shack Is Opening Two New DC Burger Joints

By on
More Shackburgers are coming to DC. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Call it a Shack attack: New York-based Shake Shack will open two new DC locations in the next two weeks. The first will debut in Logan Circle on Thursday, with a Navy Yard shop to follow on Thursday, March 23 at 54 M Street, SE.

The Logan Circle restaurant at 1400 14th Street, NW will be the first Shack in DC to have a large patio with picnic tables for eating outside. Both of the new shops will also offer a variety of District-made beers to wash down the burgers, hot dogs, and crinkle-cut fries, including DC Brau, Atlas Brew Works, and Right Proper Brewing. The fast-casual food and drink menus are mostly the same otherwise, save for local collaborations on frozen concretes like the Logan Swirl (vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, Pollystyle’s shortbread) and the M Street Treat (vanilla custard, cookie dough, sugar cone cookies, sprinkles).

Currently eight Shake Shacks operate in the greater Washington area, making it the second-largest market for the burger chain outside New York.

