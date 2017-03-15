Sections
Here Are the Washington Finalists for the 2017 James Beard Awards

By on
A dessert of pecorino cake with basil gelato and strawberries.
A dessert of pecorino cake with basil gelato and strawberries at Pineapple and Pearls. Photo by Scott Suchman.

Four Washington chefs and restaurants have made the short list for the James Beard Awards, one of the dining world’s most prestigious recognitions.

Centrolina‘s Amy Brandwein and Bad Saint‘s Tom Cunanan are among the five finalists for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic. Pineapple and PearlsWashingtonian‘s very best restaurant—is a nominee for best new restaurant, and Bread Furst owner Mark Furstenberg is a contender for “outstanding baker” for the second year in a row.

Diane Flynt of Foggy Ridge Cider in Dugspur, Virginia also got a nod for “outstanding wine, spirits, or beer professional.”

The nominees were selected from a longer list of semifinalists that included more than 20 Washington-area chefs, bars, and restaurants.

On the media front, a few local names were also recognized. The Washington Post is nominated for food coverage in a general-interest publication and home cooking, while local PBS series Pati’s Mexican Table is a finalist for best television program.

The chef and restaurants winners will be announced at a gala in Chicago on May 1, and the media awards will be announced in New York on April 25. Find the full list of nominees here.

