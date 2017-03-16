Things to Do in DC This Weekend (March 16-19): St. Patrick’s Day Events, An African-American Art Symposium, and Swedish Metal

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

MUSIC Swedish band Katatonia has been playing its brand of melancholic metal songs since its formation in the early 1990s. Its show at the 9:30 Club—with post-metal band Caspian and prog group Uncured—will certainly touch on the songs from its 2016 album The Fall of Hearts, as well as music from its extensive discography. $25, 7 PM.

BENEFIT March Madness kicks off on Thursday, and the Children’s Health Board is hosting its fourth annual Hoops Madness fundraiser at Longview Gallery. Watch NCAA’s first round games on big screen TVs and bid on silent auctions to benefit Children’s National Health System at this event, co-hosted by Washington Wizards announcers Phil Chenier and Steve Buckhantz. $185, 7 PM.

THEATER Playwright Je’caryous Johnson’s Married But Single Too will run for seven shows between Thursday and Sunday night at the Warner Theatre. The play, featuring R&B singer Ginuwine, tells the story of a woman whose marriage to a rising music star becomes rocky. After she gives him an ultimatum, she reconnects with an old flame who’s in a similar situation to hers. $45 to $96, 8 PM.

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art is hosting a two-day symposium called “The African American Art World in Twentieth-Century Washington, DC.” The extensive program features a panel with living artists as well as presentations by academics and speakers from art museums. Free, 10 AM.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

BEER For those who must drink green beer on St. Patrick’s Day, The Sovereign will be pouring Fantôme Vertignasse, a saison which gets its green hue from fresh spinach juice, not green food coloring. The bar will feature 18 beers from the Belgian brewery, including three collaborations: Desert Ghost (Arizona Wilderness), Del Rey (Jester King) and Belgian Beer (Grimm). Free to attend, 5 PM.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY There’s no better place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than an Irish pub, and McGinty’s in Silver Spring is getting the party going from 11 AM until last call with traditional Irish music, Irish dancers, and tons of Irish food. Free to attend, 11 AM.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

THEATER DJ/turntablist Kid Koala has adapted his graphic novel Nufonia Must Fall to a theatrical performance. The play is showing at Lisner Auditorium; its love story between a robot and human comes to life with live puppet theatre, video, musical instruments, and turntables. $25 to $45, 8 PM.

MUSIC The premiere of Igor Stravinsky’s Rites of Spring incited a riot, and the innovation continues at a rave at Union Market’s Dock 5. At the Stravinsky Rave: Rite of Spring Dance Party, the work will be performed by the 77-member Experiential Orchestra, and DJ Will Eastman will continue the musical rebellion by blending electronic and classical styles. $40, 8 PM.

SPORTS The Harlem Globetrotters are debuting their 4-point line at their 2017 games, located 30 feet from the basket (6 feet, 3 inches beyond the top of the NBA’s 3-point line). This will replace the four-point circle that the group has been using since 2010. Check out these long-range shots at their two games at the Verizon Center. $25 to $100, 2 PM and 7 PM.

MUSIC Musician Steven Van Zandt, also known as “Little Steven,” is most known for his work in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, but his own group—Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul—is leading the Rock and Roll for Children Foundation’s 2017 Bash at the Fillmore Silver Spring. In addition to the live performances (with a long list of musicians), there will be an open bar and quite a few auction items to help raise funds for The Children’s Inn at NIH. $136, 8 PM.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

MUSIC The Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an event featuring both the north and south stages as well as the Center’s Grand Foyer. Following a happy hour, the Celtic rock band Scythian and New Orleans funk band Big Sam’s Funky Nation will perform. In keeping with the Millennium Stage’s tradition of making the performing arts accessible to everyone, the performance is free and will be streamed on the web. Free, 5 PM (happy hour) and 6 PM (music).

DISCUSSION Art historian Christina Bryan Rosenberger will speak about the grid paintings of Agnes Martin (1912-2004) at the National Gallery of Art’s East Building Auditorium. Martin’s work is viewed as a touchstone of postwar American Art, and Rosenberger wrote a book, Drawing the Line: The Early Work of Agnes Martin, that puts Martin’s art in historical context. The lecture will be followed by a book signing. Free, 2 PM.

Find something to do? Share it with friends.