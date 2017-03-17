DC Theme Restaurants, Ranked

If you haven’t already noticed, DC restaurateurs love to go all-out when it comes to themes. Here are some of the most memorable:

555 Eighth St., NW

The insane-asylum-chic decor at this Hotel Monaco restaurant includes a padded private room and an “unhealthy yellowish glow.”

816 H St., NE

Diners eat “crop-circle salads” and sip chupacabra cocktails at this all-too-whimsical Atlas District spot.

804 V St., NW

The Presidential Restaurant Group’s all-American eatery serves pizzas inspired by prominent figures from the original 13 Colonies—all priced at $17.76.

501 G St., NW

Why should DC dwellers bother with the short trip to Maryland when they can drink Orange Crushes and eat Berger cookies in this Maryland-accented bar?

4053 Campbell Ave., Arlington

Watch artists paint while you eat a spectrum of colorful dishes at Shirlington’s studio/restaurant.

This article appears in the March 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

