DC Theme Restaurants, Ranked

By and on
Declaration Restaurant

If you haven’t already noticed, DC restaurateurs love to go all-out when it comes to themes. Here are some of the most memorable:

1. Dirty Habit

555 Eighth St., NW

Dirty Habit is dark, really dark. Photo by Jai Williams.

The insane-asylum-chic decor at this Hotel Monaco restaurant includes a padded private room and an “unhealthy yellowish glow.”

2. Mythology Restaurant & Lore Lounge

816 H St., NE

Diners eat “crop-circle salads” and sip chupacabra cocktails at this all-too-whimsical Atlas District spot.

3. Declaration

804 V St., NW

The Presidential Restaurant Group’s all-American eatery serves pizzas inspired by prominent figures from the original 13 Colonies—all priced at $17.76.

4. Free State Atlantic Bar

501 G St., NW

Drink like a Marylander (without leaving Maryland) at Free State.

Why should DC dwellers bother with the short trip to Maryland when they can drink Orange Crushes and eat Berger cookies in this Maryland-accented bar?

5. Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave., Arlington

Palette 22 specializes in eclectic street eats, like these jerk chicken tacos. Photograph courtesy of Palette 22

Watch artists paint while you eat a spectrum of colorful dishes at Shirlington’s studio/restaurant.

This article appears in the March 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

