David Bradley is Selling this Watergate Building

David Bradley, owner of Atlantic Media, is selling Watergate 600 to Washington REIT for $135 million. The 12-story office building is one of six buildings within the famous Watergate complex. Nearly half of it is occupied by Atlantic Media under a long-term lease, according to an announcement of the pending sale from Washington REIT.

Its new owner plans to continue renovating the building—which was built in 1972 and remodeled in 1997—including expanding the lobby and existing restaurant space, adding fitness and conference centers, and improving the rooftop terrace. “Their vision is consistent with ours, both for the iconic building and for the renewal of the surrounding complex,” said Bradley in a statement. (The Watergate Hotel reopened last year after an extensive renovation.)

Watergate 600, located at 600 New Hampshire Ave., NW, is not that Watergate building. The complex’s only other office building, at 2600 Virginia Ave., NW, housed the Democratic National Committee headquarters during the Richard Nixon era, and was the site of the break-in that led to his downfall.

The sale of Watergate 600 is expected to close next month.

