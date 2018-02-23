News

WAMU Buys DCist

Two anonymous donors helped fund the purchase.
Written by | Published on
WAMU Buys DCist

The DC-area public broadcaster WAMU has acquired the assets of local-news site DCist, which abruptly shut down last November. It intends to begin operating the publication anew at some point this spring, separately from the station’s main newsroom at first but with plans to integrate the organizations.

WAMU purchased DCist in concert with the public radio stations WNYC and KPCC, which picked up DCist’s former corporate siblings Gothamist and LAist, respectively. The acquisition, the stations say in a press release, is funded in part by “two anonymous donors, who are deeply committed to supporting local journalism initiatives and the station partners.”

Reached by phone, WAMU chief content officer Andi McDaniel says she’s unaware of the donors’ identity. The whole deal was led by WNYC and began to come together in the last three weeks. In what McDaniel says was a coincidence, former DCist Editor Rachel Sadon started working on WAMU’s Kojo Nnamdi Show around the same time. That was fortuitous: She was invaluable in helping the station figure out whether it wanted to take part in the deal. “Frankly I don’t know if we could have done this without her,” McDaniel says. Both Sadon and McDaniel tell Washingtonian they’ve discussed the possibility of her taking over her old site. McDaniel says Sadon is the station’s “first call,” and that they’re “excited to keep that conversation going.” 

WAMU plans to staff the site at the same level at which it operated before its billionaire owner pulled the plug: Three full-time positions, with contributions from freelancers.

For WAMU the acquisition fulfills an internal imperative to attack digital news with increasing vigor, something DCist did extremely well. McDaniel stresses that in no way does WAMU expect DCist to replace any of its existing newsgathering operations, and that she hopes that WAMU will be able to learn from DCist’s experience in building its audience. As to how the two news orgs will operate in proximity but not step on each other’s toes, that’s the kind of thing to be worked out hopefully before launch, she says.

One more thing: DCist has for the most part maintained a focus on the District of Columbia and not the surrounding jurisdictions that make up WAMU’s audience, something the station has tried to adjust for in its newsroom, encouraging its reporters to cross the District line in search of stories. Whether WAMU will encourage DCist to broaden its focus is “Undetermined at this point,” McDaniel says, but “We don’t plan to take our existing roadmap for our newsroom and superimpose it on DCist.” 

 

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously the news editor and lead media reporter for the Poynter Institute, arts editor for the now completely vanished TBD.com, and managing editor of Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.

More from News

PHOTOS: Celebrating George Washington’s Birthday With A Citizenship Ceremony at Mount Vernon

PHOTOS: Celebrating George Washington’s Birthday With A Citizenship Ceremony at Mount Vernon

DC’s Black Panther Pop-Up Bar Returns This Weekend

Rick Gates’s Guilty Plea Means a DC Bar Will Serve “Moscow Muellers” Today

Rick Gates’s Guilty Plea Means a DC Bar Will Serve $5 “Moscow Muellers” Today

Amazon Thirsty Thursdays: The Koch Brothers and ARLNow Get in on the HQ2 Action

Amazon Thirsty Thursdays: The Koch Brothers and ARLNow Get in on the HQ2 Action

It Just Passed 80 Degrees in Washington on the Earliest Day Ever

It Just Passed 80 Degrees in Washington on the Earliest Day Ever

How Can a Small Progressive Publisher Keep Up With the Trump Administration? Via Crowdfunding. And Speed.

How Can a Small Progressive Publisher Keep Up With the Trump Administration? Via Crowdfunding. And Speed.

José Andrés Named Humanitarian Of The Year (And He’s Writing a Book)

Congress’s Dysfunction May Already Be Battering the DC Area’s Economy

Congress’s Dysfunction May Already Be Battering the DC Area’s Economy

Most Popular

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

News

The Amazing Story of the Russian Defector Who Changed his Mind

A saga from the last time Moscow's spies menaced Washington—and the lessons we forgot.
Food

Ardeo+Bardeo Will Close After 20 Years in Cleveland Park

Food

These Are the Coolest Serving Pieces in DC Restaurants

Food

8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend