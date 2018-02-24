Things to Do

5 Gorgeous Spots Around DC That Will Make You Want to Spend All Weekend Inside

Take refuge from the rain
Written by | Published on
The Kogod Courtyard shared by the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery. Image courtesy of @aurajeanmarie.

Get lost indoors at one of these gorgeous atriums, courtyards, or libraries.

Check out the Obama portraits while you wander the halls.

All of the sunlight, none of the cold.

Enjoy the sound of water falling without being in the crossfire.

Apparently they can do culture too¿

A post shared by lulu 🐨 (@lxcem) on

Learn about the detailed symbolism covering, quite literally, floor to ceiling.

You don’t have to wait for spring to enjoy a taste of lush greenery.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Greta Jochem
Editorial Fellow

More from Things to Do

DC’s Black Panther Pop-Up Bar Returns This Weekend

4 Jazz Shows to See This Week: February 22-28

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (February 22-25): A Play About Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth, Roller Derby Season, and a Motorcycle Show

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (February 22-25): A Play About Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth, Roller Derby Season, and a Motorcycle Show

Here Are 6 Free DC Runs You Should Do Tonight

Tuckernuck’s Pop-Up Sample Sale Is Back

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week

Things to Do in DC This Week (February 20-21): An Isabelle Huppert Film, The Life of Wallis Simpson, and Free Improv Workshops

Things to Do in DC This Week (February 20-21): An Isabelle Huppert Film, The Life of Wallis Simpson, and Free Improv Workshops

Celebrate the Blossoms in Style at the Pink Tie Party

Celebrate the Blossoms in Style at the Pink Tie Party

Most Popular

News

The Amazing Story of the Russian Defector Who Changed his Mind

A saga from the last time Moscow's spies menaced Washington—and the lessons we forgot.
Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

Food  |  News

Rick Gates’s Guilty Plea Means a DC Bar Will Serve $5 “Moscow Muellers” Today

Real Estate

The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: February 24-25

News

WAMU Buys DCist