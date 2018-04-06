Real Estate

The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: 4/7-4/8

One of them has a lofted, wrap-around library
Written by | Published on
The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: 4/7-4/8

Dupont Circle

Where: 2002 Massachusetts Ave., NW

How Much: $2,449,900

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: Sitting in a prime downtown location, this three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath penthouse is a rare find. From the open living room — which features a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows — you can look up to a wrap-around loft. A home library with built-in bookcases encircles the entire floor, and there is plenty of natural light thanks to a beamed, lattice ceiling that spans the home. Hardwood floors are found throughout, except in the eat-in-kitchen. That space has ceramic tile and stainless steel appliances. The penthouse comes fully furnished, is only two minutes away from the metro, and has access to an underground garage.

Berkley

Where: 2520 44th St., NW

How much: $1,575,000

When: Saturday, 11pm to 1pm

Why: This 1970s, mid-century modern style house is across the street from Glover Archibald Park, and has five bedrooms and three baths. The 3,000 square foot space is bright and open, with white walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and skylights throughout. The chef’s kitchen has updated appliances and an island with a built-in bench, which offers extra dining space. A sliding glass window is the master bedroom offers access to the home’s spacious deck. The master bath is outfitted with vintage blue tile and has a double sink, soaking tub, and a bidet. A fenced-in yard is another plus, with a pool and a pool house.

Old Town Alexandria

Where: 120 Wolfe St.

How much: $929,900

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: Built in 1790, this Colonial rowhouse is a little more than a block away from the Potomac River. It has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Though it has been updated, the home still retains its original fireplaces, hardwood floors, and moulding. The cozy living room — which has a window bench and built-in bookcase — leads into a formal dining room. Just off the space is a galley kitchen, with wood countertops and stainless steel appliances. The basement entertaining space has recessed lighting and exposed brick on the walls and floors. A fenced, back patio is snug, but has room for a grill and outdoor furniture.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Editorial Fellow

McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.

More from Real Estate

Where Can You Stay on Capitol Hill for What Scott Pruitt Paid?

This Was the Most Expensive House Sold in Washington Last Month

Why Have So Many Shops Closed at the Shay?

Why Have So Many Shops Closed at the Shay?

This Social Media Influencer Gets Paid to Live in Luxury Buildings

This Social Media Influencer Gets Paid to Live in Luxury Buildings

The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: 3/31-4/1

Listing We Love: A Contemporary Rock Creek Park Oasis With Everything You Need

Look Inside: These

Look Inside: These $3 Million Capitol Hill Rowhouses Are Designed to Be Residences or Offices

The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: 3/24-3/25

Most Popular

News

The Reinvention of 14th Street: A History

Fifty years after burning in the riots, 14th Street is a glittering stretch of gentrified DC. For better or worse, here's how it happened.
Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

News  |  Real Estate

Where Can You Stay on Capitol Hill for What Scott Pruitt Paid?

News

Is DC Being Too Mean to Louise Linton?

Trumpworld sees the actress-turned-cabinet-spouse as a victim of the Beltway's mean-girl social set. Le tout Washington disagrees.
Things to Do

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (April 5-8): Nationals Opening Day, Damaged City Festival, and Belgian Beer at the Sovereign