The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: 4/7-4/8

Dupont Circle

Where: 2002 Massachusetts Ave., NW

How Much: $2,449,900

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: Sitting in a prime downtown location, this three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath penthouse is a rare find. From the open living room — which features a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows — you can look up to a wrap-around loft. A home library with built-in bookcases encircles the entire floor, and there is plenty of natural light thanks to a beamed, lattice ceiling that spans the home. Hardwood floors are found throughout, except in the eat-in-kitchen. That space has ceramic tile and stainless steel appliances. The penthouse comes fully furnished, is only two minutes away from the metro, and has access to an underground garage.

Berkley

Where: 2520 44th St., NW

How much: $1,575,000

When: Saturday, 11pm to 1pm

Why: This 1970s, mid-century modern style house is across the street from Glover Archibald Park, and has five bedrooms and three baths. The 3,000 square foot space is bright and open, with white walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and skylights throughout. The chef’s kitchen has updated appliances and an island with a built-in bench, which offers extra dining space. A sliding glass window is the master bedroom offers access to the home’s spacious deck. The master bath is outfitted with vintage blue tile and has a double sink, soaking tub, and a bidet. A fenced-in yard is another plus, with a pool and a pool house.

Old Town Alexandria

Where: 120 Wolfe St.

How much: $929,900

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: Built in 1790, this Colonial rowhouse is a little more than a block away from the Potomac River. It has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Though it has been updated, the home still retains its original fireplaces, hardwood floors, and moulding. The cozy living room — which has a window bench and built-in bookcase — leads into a formal dining room. Just off the space is a galley kitchen, with wood countertops and stainless steel appliances. The basement entertaining space has recessed lighting and exposed brick on the walls and floors. A fenced, back patio is snug, but has room for a grill and outdoor furniture.

McKenzie Jean-Philippe Editorial Fellow McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.