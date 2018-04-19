THURSDAY, APRIL 19

FILM The 32nd edition of Filmfest DC will show over 80 films from 45 countries around the world. DC premieres include the documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bambi, the result of director Sophie Fiennes‘s decade behind the scenes with the Jamaican singer, the French drama Mrs. Hyde, starring Oscar-nominee Isabelle Huppert, and the political drama The Summit, featuring notable Argentinian actor Ricardo Darín. Films fall into one of several categories: “World View” (international films), “Trust No One” (thrillers), “Global Rhythms” (music and dance), “Justice Matters” (social justice themes), and a new category for 2018, “Cine Latino.” Catch the films at AMC Mazza Gallerie, Landmark’s E Street Cinema, the French Embassy, and the National Gallery of Art. Through April 29. $14 per film or $100 for a package of 10 films.

COMEDY Lebanese-American comedian Nemr is credited with pioneering the stand-up scene in the Middle East. His new Showtime special, “No Bombing in Beirut,” was filmed in both Lebanon and America to show how similar people across the world are. On this tour, “Love Isn’t the Answer,” he argues that hate is what fuels people to make a difference in the world. Hear him at DC Improv through April 22. $25-$35.

KIDS Anacostia Playhouse and the youth acting company Laugh ‘n’ Learn Players present Pop-Up Books, which brings to life stories written by teen tutors in the Reach, Incorporated program, with help from the nonprofit writing org Shout Mouse Press. Reach’s mission is to develop young readers by pairing teens to serve as tutors and role models for younger students, improving literacy for both. Through April 22. $5 (kids) or $10 (adults).

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

SPORTS The Wizards are down in their series against the Toronto Raptors, but the team is bringing Round One of the NBA playoffs back to the Capital One Arena on Friday and Sunday. Watch Wizards stars John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Otto Porter take on the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference in what could potentially be the Wiz’s last two home games until next season. Friday: 8 PM, $30-$672. Sunday: 6 PM, $30-$303.

WINE Wine Spectator is hosting a “Grand Tour” tasting event of over 200 wines at the Ronald Reagan Building. All of the wines have been rated over 90 points out of a hundred by the magazine’s staff (reaching “Classic” and “Outstanding” levels), and several winemakers will also be on hand. $225-$325, 7 PM (6 PM for VIPs).

CANNABIS The weekend surrounding 4/20 typically sparks a number of conversations about cannabis and its legalization. Prior to Saturday’s National Cannabis Festival, the inaugural National Cannabis Festival Policy Summit will be at the Newseum: Activists, journalists, and leaders from veterans groups and healthcare organizations will discuss cannabis policy changes and opportunities. On Saturday, the third annual National Cannabis Festival will take place at RFK Stadium with an all-day concert including Cypress Hill, See-I, Backyard Band, and Oh He Dead. In addition, there will be speakers talking about cannabis legalization and the impact of the mid-term elections, information on growing, and a whole food court of munchies. Policy Summit (Friday): Free, 9:15 AM. Festival (Saturday): 21+ only, $42, noon.

CONVENTION The three-day convention Fur The More at the Sheraton Tysons Hotel celebrates enthusiasts of Anthropomorphics (or “Furries”). This year’s program celebrates Japanese culture and the cherry blossom trees, with events ranging from music to gaming to panel discussions. One particular panel focuses on how to care for and maintain one’s fursuit. Through April 22. $55.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SHOPPING Saturday is Record Store Day, a national movement to support local and independent record stores. Special Record Store Day releases include limited 7”s, boxed sets, and colored vinyl. Supplies and availability vary by store, so prepare to pop by several different participating stores to find what you’re after. Stores in DC proper include Smash!, Som, Joint Custody, Red Onion, and Hill & Dale.

ZOO Celebrate Earth Day by learning about conservation at the National Zoo’s Earth Optimism Day celebration. Mindy Thomas of NPR’s Wow in the World podcast will host an interactive conversation with Smithsonian scientists and animal keepers. Elsewhere around the zoo, learn how animals have been brought back from the brink of extinction, or make a seed ball to grow treats for the birds and butterflies in your own backyard. Free, 10 AM to 2 PM.

MUSEUMS The Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum’s new exhibit, A Right to the City, explores the history of neighborhood change in the District. Learn about how Washingtonians have helped shape neighborhoods across the city through the fight for quality education, green communities, and equitable development. Through April 20, 2020. Free.

OYSTERS The second annual Oyster Fest will take place at Barley Mac in Arlington. In addition to all-you-can-eat oysters, the festival will also feature an oyster-eating contest and oyster shucking demos. Satisfy your craving from raw to Rockefeller to fried or grilled. $49, 1 PM.

HOMES Step inside five of Old Town Alexandria’s private homes at the 85th Annual Old Town Alexandria House & Garden Walking Tour, the oldest and largest tour of its kind in the country. The ticket also includes access to two Garden Club of Virginia restoration projects, George Washington’s Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens, and Green Spring Gardens. $25 (single home) to $55 (full tour).

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

FITNESS Get an introduction to the Swedish-born fitness trend of “plogging” at the Earth Day Plogging fun run on Sunday, co-hosted by VIDA Fitness and DC DPR. The activity—jogging while picking up litter—combines cardio with bending and squatting movements. This two and a half mile eco-friendly run will start at the Raymond Recreation Center and pass through four parks (11th & Monroe Park, Powell Recreation Center, Girard Street Park and Harrison Playground) en route to a concluding celebration at VIDA’s U Street location, with food provided by Takorean. Free to attend, 10 AM.

BOOKS Local author Katherine Lewis (note: not the author of this column!) has followed up her popular 2015 Mother Jones article “What If Everything You Knew About Disciplining Kids Was Wrong?” with a new book, The Good News about Bad Behavior: Why Kids Are Less Disciplined Than Ever—And What to Do about It. Lewis draws her experiences and various studies to explain that parental discipline needs to change because time-outs and negative consequences may no longer be an effective approach to improve behavior. Lewis will discuss her new theories on discipline with the Washington Post’s “On Parenting” writer Amy Joyce at Politics & Prose. Free, 3 PM.