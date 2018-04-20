7 Earth Day Events in Washington to Check Out This Weekend

Plogging = jogging + “plocka upp” (Swedish for pick up). You can do that and more this weekend at these free events around Washington honoring Earth Day 2018 (April 22).

Earth Optimism Day The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is hosting a daylong celebration of the earth on Saturday, April 21. Mindy Thomas, host of NPR’s Wow in the World, is hosting a discussion with Smithsonian scientists and zoo keepers. The zoo will also host plenty of kid-friendly, interactive learning stations. Free; Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

DC Plogging It was only a matter of time before DC Parks & Rec hopped on the Swedish fitness trend, combining exercise and cleaning up the earth. Starting from the Raymond Recreation Center, ploggers will pick up litter along the two and a half mile route that ends with food and drinks at VIDA Fitness on U Street. Free; starting at 10 AM Sunday.

Anacostia Watershed Cleanup There are still many sites with open registration for AWS’s Saturday-morning cleanup all over Washington. Volunteers wearing their AWS Earth Day tees can stick around after the cleanup and enjoy deals at local participating restaurants. Free; 9 AM to noon.

Mindfulness Hike and Yoga Class This hourlong mindfulness walk through Georgetown’s waterfront and following yoga session are hosted by two groups that celebrate black excellence: Khepera Wellness and the Boys Institute. Starting at the Patagonia store, participants will be encouraged to celebrate life and the earth throughout the evening. Free; Sunday 5 PM to 7:30 PM.

Cleanup & Celebration Uptown Main Street is partnering with other local organizations for this all-day event. The schedule includes tree-planting and cleaning at locations up and down 14th Street, a community art project, and a block party with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Free; Saturday 11 AM to 4 PM.

Yoga in the Garden The United States Botanic Garden hosts free yoga sessions led by WithLoveDC every Saturday morning. The sessions are first-come-first-served, so arrive early with a mat and get ready to breathe deeply. The garden is also hosting interactive Earth Day activities until 2 PM on Friday, led by members of local environmental organizations. Free; Friday from 10 AM to 2 PM; Yoga on Saturday from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Tech Summit Get your tech on Friday evening at this BDPA-hosted #CyberEarth18 event. Held at the Inclusive Innovation Incubator co-working space, topics range from AI to business and policy. The opening reception will include a keynote from Dr. Kai Dupé of Amazon Web Services, who will also host a workshop on the second day of the summit. Free to $35; Friday 6 PM to 8:30 PM, Saturday 9 AM to 1:30 PM.

