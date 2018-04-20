How to Make 2 Birds 1 Stone’s Perfect Day-Drinking Cocktail

Patio weather will soon be upon us. Our daytime drink of choice? This riff on an Americano from Adam Bernbach, the barman behind the 14th Street cocktail den 2 Birds 1 Stone. Here, he switches out Campari and sweet vermouth for locally made aperitifs and throws in lots of fresh mint. Both Capitoline products are available at partner New Columbia Distillers (1832 Fenwick St., NE) and selected DC liquor stores, but you can substitute Campari and a red vermouth such as Dolin Rouge, too.

Ingredients (serves 1):

8 fresh mint leaves, plus one whole stem

1½ ounces Capitoline Tiber (if using Campari, Bernbach recommends only 1 ounce)

1 ounce Capitoline rosé vermouth

2½ ounces seltzer (Bernbach likes Boylan’s brand)

Rosemary and orange peel for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

In a shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the Tiber and vermouth. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain over fresh ice into a highball or Collins glass and top with seltzer. Garnish with mint and, if you want a hint of earthiness, rosemary.

This article appeared in the April 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Anna Spiegel Food Editor Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.