We found the best crate-digging shots around Washington to foster your vinyl affection, in honor of Record Store Day.

home A post shared by Miranda Kadis (@mirandakadis) on Mar 31, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT

To play or to decorate? Both.

B&W because…of course?

A bearded aficionado.

me n my good pal cal ! A post shared by Emily Crebbin (@emcrebbs) on Mar 31, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

Funky mirror shot.

A wall of fame.

Paradise 🎧⛱ A post shared by Alexma Alvarado (@fantazmagorie) on Nov 2, 2016 at 7:18am PDT

Thriving, despite the fluorescents.

Humans of the record store.

The best kind of tiling.

Elliot Williams Editorial Fellow Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.