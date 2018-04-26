Food

French President Emmanuel Macron Ate Tater Tots at Tonic in Foggy Bottom

The world leader shared a meal with Congressman John Lewis
Emmanuel Macron hits up Tonic at Quigley's during his DC visit. Photos courtesy Tonic at Quigley's.

French President Emmanuel Macron dined on a goat cheese gateau and rack of spring lamb for a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday. The next day, he opted for something much more Trumpian: a cheeseburger. (However, his was medium-rare, while the US President prefers his meat well-done.)

The French leader and Congressman John Lewis of Georgia shared a meal on the third-floor of Tonic at Quigley’s, along with a group organized by the French Embassy. Macron and Lewis also visited the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial together. According to the restaurant, Macron had the Tonic Burger with cheddar cheese, a Caesar salad, and tater tots. (Alas, he did not go for Tonic’s famed “totchos.”) For dessert, cheesecake. The casual Foggy Bottom pub is typically a hangout for George Washington University students.

“It would be cliché to serve French fries to the President of France — luckily we only serve tots here,” Tonic owner Jeremy Pollok says in a statement.

Afterward, Macron left his motorcade behind and walked to George Washington University’s Charles E. Smith Center for a speaking engagment. He took plenty selfies and shook hands with the crowd that gathered outside.

CORRECTION: This story initially reported that Macron spoke at George Washington University’s Lisner Center. In fact, it is the university’s Charles E. Smith Center. 

This story has been updated with additional details from the restaurant. 

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

