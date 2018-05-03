For $70,000 You Can Own a Patch of Grass in Adams Morgan

In real estate, it’s all about location, location, location, or so a listing posted yesterday reminds buyers who may be in the market for an oddly shaped plot of land in a hot DC neighborhood.

In Adams Morgan—where the median home price is upward of half-a-million dollars, according to Zillow—you can purchase a 457-square-foot triangle of grass at the corner of V Street and Florida Avenue for a mere $70,000. The listing doesn’t offer too many details about the plot, but encourages potential buyers to “be creative.”

Interested? Here’s a triangular home not too far from this patch of AdMo to get you thinking, you know, creatively.