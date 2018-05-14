Sections
Design & Home
Editors’ Picks
Events Calendar
Food
Health
News
Longreads
Our Events
Parenting
Real Estate
Shopping
Things to Do
Travel
Weddings
Find Washington's Best...
Apartment Rentals
DC Travel Guide
Dentists
Doctors
Financial Advisers
Health Experts
Home Resources
Industry Leaders
Lawyers
Pet Care
Private Schools
Real Estate Agents
Restaurants
Retirement Communities
Wedding Vendors
More
Subscribe
Manage My Subscription
Digital Edition
iPad App
Shop
Contests
Newsletters
About Us
Advertising
Contact Us
Jobs
© 2018 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
Rss
Skip to content
Search
Subscribe
Menu
News
Things to Do
Food
Health
Shopping
Design & Home
Real Estate
Weddings
News
Photos: The Funk Parade Returns to DC
Written by
Evy Mages
|
Photographed by Evy Mages
| Published
on
May 14, 2018
Tweet
Share
Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.
Get Started
Email Address
Newsletters
Best Stories of the Week
Brunches This Weekend
Deals and Promotions
Design & Style
Food
Health
Real Estate
Things to Do
Washingtonian Events
Weddings
By signing up, you agree to
our terms
.
More:
DC Funk Parade
Photos
Evy Mages
Share this!
Share
Tweet
COMMENTS (
)
Related Posts
Check Out the Truck Hosting Dance Parties Across DC
I Lost My Phone and All My Photos (No, They Weren’t Backed Up). What I Learned Surprised Me.
PHOTOS: A Snow Day in DC–on the Second Day of Spring!
PHOTOS: Students Stage “Lie-In” by White House to Protest Gun Laws
More from News
Virginia Wants To Become the Center of the Cyber-Security Universe
Arthur Cotton Moore’s Unbuilt Washington
More Delivery Robots Are Coming to DC
What’s the Deal With That Big Evangelical-Christian Tent on the Mall?
Most Popular
Food
The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington
DC Travel Guide
|
Food
The Best Cheap Restaurants Around Washington, DC
Our Events
Best of Washington 2018
Food
Here Are the 2018 Michelin Star Restaurant Rankings for DC
Food
5 New Brunches to Try Around DC This Weekend