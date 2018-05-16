Where to Watch the Royal Wedding Around DC

Oh, did your invite to St. George’s Chapel get lost in the mail? Too bad. Luckily for all the non-royals out there, there are plenty of places to take in the full luxury of the royal wedding. Whether you’re a die-hard, wake-up-at-6-AM-to-watch-in-real-time fan or someone who really just wants to drink a cocktail named after Prince Harry, there’s a little bit of something for everything. BYOC (bring your own corgis!).

Royal Wedding Pop-Up Bar

1839 7th St. NW

You can’t put together a list like this and not mention the Royal Pop-Up Bar. It’s the OG of royal wedding madness in DC. Although the official viewing party is already sold out, you can still head there later in the day to toast to the newlyweds. Pet (fake) corgis, write congratulatory notes to Meghan and Harry, and pose on a throne while sipping a Markle Sparkle (complete with edible glitter). The interior is decorated to look like St. George’s Chapel, so it’s the closest you can get to the real thing without booking a flight.

The Dish & Dram

10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington

Kensington, Maryland is pretty much the same thing as Kensington Palace…right? Pretend you’re across the pond by waking up bright and early to catch a 7 AM screening of the royal nuptials. To get you through, there will be bangers and mash, scones, pints of beer, and a huge pot of tea (spiked with Beefeater Gin and orange bitters, of course). There will be a princess and prince parade for the little ones following the screening, and adults are encouraged to dress up, too—best costume gets a gift card.

880 P

880 P St. NW

Sports league DC Fray is hosting a viewing party on the 880 P apartment building’s rooftop. And you don’t have to wake up at the crack of dawn—the wedding will kindly be pre-recorded. Head over at noon, where a $15 ticket will get you a free Pimm’s drink and a screening of the nuptials. Stick around afterward: the Dacha Beer Garden team will be on-site to serve English ales and London-inspired gin and tonics, along with snacks, too.

The St. Regis

923 16th St. NW

Breakfast kicks off at 6:30 AM so you can catch the event in real time, but the traditional British breakfast is a pretty good incentive for the early alarm. For $55, choose between scones, croissants, tartines, and a royal wedding cupcake display, plus tea and Prosecco. If you want to spend the night before, the “Live Like a Royal” package will get you two tickets to breakfast, sparkling wine at check-in, and a wedding cake with Harry and Meghan’s monogram—all for a cool $775.

Nellie’s Sports Bar

900 U St. NW

Head to the U Street sports bar starting at 6 AM for a royal wedding screening (plus plenty of libations). Fascinators not required, but strongly encouraged.

Via Umbria

1525 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Toast to the newlyweds with with brunch and Prosecco. On top of the wedding viewing, there will be special themed menu items—you’ll almost feel like you’re there.

The Ritz-Carlton

1150 22nd St. NW

The watch party gets going at 6 AM, and Anglophiles will love the crumpets, bangers, scones, and traditional gammon (aka cured ham) on the brunch menu ($75 a person). Local distillery Jos. A. Magnus & Co. will pour specialty cocktails just for the event, too—check out the Marry Me, Markle (gin, lemon balm bitters, sparkling wine, and edible gold leaf flakes), the Windsor Ginger (vodka, Earl Grey simple syrup, and ginger-infused foam), and the Big Ben Calling (bourbon, cold-pressed coffee, and coconut milk).

The Mansion on O Street

2020 O St. NW

Get up early for a continental breakfast (fresh fruit, sweetbreads, yogurt, granola, and more) complete with tea, coffee, and mimosas for $52. Watch the wedding on the televisions throughout the home as you explore its many rooms (you can take a tour or do a treasure hunt, too!). Wear a fascinator, tiara, or top hat for 10-percent off museum merchandise.

Queen Vic Pub

1206 H St. NE

An Brit-owned pub is the spot to go for homesick UK-ers. In the morning, a royal wedding viewing party will offer a full English breakfast, deviled Scotch eggs, and scones. Hang on to your fascinator, though: The footballers are coming. That afternoon, there’s another watch party for the FA Cup Final, which pits Manchester United against Chelsea.