MONDAY, MAY 21

MUSIC Vocal group Naturally 7 classifies itself as a “vocal play” group, not just any a cappella troupe. Each member sings a different instrument while also layering rich harmonies. The group’s latest album, Both Sides Now, features covers of Sting’s “Shape Of My Heart” and Roberta Flack’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” See them perform some of these newer covers along with songs spanning their two-decade career at Pearl Street Warehouse. $25-$30, 8:15 PM.

BOOKS One week before Memorial Day, author Patrick K. O’Donnell will be at Politics and Prose at the Wharf to talk about his book The Unknowns: The Untold Story of America’s Unknown Soldier and WWI’s Most Decorated Heroes Who Brought Him Home. O’Donnell’s work follows eight “Body Bearers”—from various service branches—who were selected to accompany the Unknown Soldier. Free, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, MAY 22

THEATRE The musical Camelot tells the story of King Arthur and the fall of the idyllic Camelot. The Lerner/Loewe classic musical captures themes of betrayal, deception, and infidelity as Queen Guinevere eventually gives into temptation with hotshot knight Lancelot. This winner of four Tony Awards runs at Shakespeare Theatre through July 1. $44-$118.

THEATRE The songwriting team of John Kander and Fred Ebb penned a number of hit musicals, including Cabaret and Chicago. One of the duo’s final collaborations, The Scottsboro Boys, tells the story of the 1931 trial of the nine African-American teens who were sentenced to death for the rape of two white women in a trial that’s often highlighted for its unfairness. The musical runs at Signature Theatre through July 1.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

PERFORMANCE The Spring issue of the traveling “live magazine” show, Pop-Up Magazine, will be at the Warner Theatre. Particularly timely after last Friday’s Santa Fe High School shooting, the show will feature photographs of condolence gifts after a mass shooting. The night won’t be all somber, though—hear a filmmaker’s take on young children boxing in Thailand and a true-crime story, among many others. Performers include actor Joy Bryant (Parenthood), writers John Jeremiah Sullivan (Pulphead) and Helen Rosner (New Yorker), filmmaker Marcus Ubungen (Beyond the Fields), and more. $24-$29, 7:30 PM.

MUSIC Mixtape DJ J.Period scored a top Billboard album with The Hamilton Mixtape, but he’s taking a different approach for his performance “Rise Up” at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theatre. J.Period will put together a live mixtape that features great hip-hop protest music that still applies to the modern era. $29, 7:30 PM.