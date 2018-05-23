New DC Law Will Let Bars Serve Booze Until 4 AM for the World Cup and All-Star Game

Get ready to party late (or early?) for the World Cup and All-Star Game this summer. This week, Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a bill into law that will allow restaurants, bars, and other alcohol-serving businesses to extend last (and first) call.

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on July 17 will take place in DC this year for the first time in a long time, and the city expects an influx of thousands of people to travel to the area for it. To help celerate, approved businesses will be able to serve alcohol until 4 AM and stay open 24 hours from July 14 to 18. Normally, last call in DC is 2 AM on weekdays and 3 AM on weekends.

The new law will also be appreciated by anyone who wants to watch the World Cup live from a bar. Russia is hosting the tournament this year, which means many games will start early in the morning on the East Coast. The new rules allow patrons to begin their game-day drinking at 7 AM—an hour earlier than usual—from June 14 to July 15 as overseas soccer matches occur.

The “All-Star Game and World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2018” (greatest bill name ever?) requires businesses to register for the extended hours. The city already allows establishments to get similar late-night permits over Memorial Day weekend, on 4th of July, and for a bunch of other holidays.

