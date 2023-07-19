Where to Watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup Around DC

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 19 with a matchup between Norway and co-host country New Zealand. Games are taking place in Australia and New Zealand, where local time ranges from 12 to 16 hours ahead of DC. In response, the DC Council passed legislation that allows participating bars to stay open 24/7 from July 20 to August 20. Some places are planning to stay open late, and other spots are offering specials for the tournament. Looking to cheer on your team? Here’s where to watch the Women’s World Cup.

Toro Bar

3708 14th St., NW

The Columbia Heights bar is committed to showing every game in the tournament. For nighttime contests, the bar will serve chorizo hot dogs and brisket chili nachos. Breakfast burritos are on the menu for morning matchups.

As You Are

500 8th St., SE

Head to the Capitol Hill coffee shop and bar for watch parties throughout the tournament. The first event will be the US vs. Vietnam game on Friday at 9 pm.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

Some of the late night and early morning games will be on screen at the Park View beer hall. Reserve a table to secure a spot for up to six people, plus a bucket of five beers.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

The NoMa beer garden is swapping out pink Barbie decor for some red, white, and blue. The bar is streaming some of the games, starting with US vs. Vietnam on Friday.

Astro Beer Hall

1306 G St., NW

This downtown bar is serving $5 pints of Bud Light during each Team USA game. Bartenders will also be pouring beers from women-owned breweries in homage to the tournament.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The pub is opening its doors until the wee hours when Team USA is on the pitch. All other matches will be on screen during regular business hours. Grab breakfast and beers at happy hour prices during early openings.