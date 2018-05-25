Here’s How to Celebrate the Caps as They Head into the Stanley Cup Final

The Capitals are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1998, with the first game against the Golden Knights on Monday, May 28 in Las Vegas. We’re still optimistically hopeful: The Caps have a road record of 8-2 this playoff run, so starting the series with two away games doesn’t seem so bad. Another comforting stat? Goaltender Braden Holtby—who, let’s remember, wasn’t even the team’s starting goalie when the postseason started in April—has recorded two consecutive shutouts in the last two playoff games.

Here are a few ways you can celebrate and support the team as this weekend.

SEND-OFF PARTY (MAY 26)

Send the Capitals off to Las Vegas in style at the Stanley Cup Final Send-off at Kettler Capitals Iceplex on Saturday. The team will practice at 10:30 AM and fans can cheer players on as they exit the building around noon. High-five players on their way to their Vegas-bound flight—there will even be a DJ. Don’t expect autograph signings due to time constraints. Free, RSVP here.

WATCH PARTIES (MAY 28 & 30)

Remember how packed Capital One Arena was for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals? The Caps hope to re-capture that energy with viewing parties at Capital One Arena for the first two games of the Stanley Cup. In addition to watching all the action on the jumbotron, fans can hang out with Slapshot, the Red Rockers, and other Caps personalities. Enter through the F Street and Gallery Place entrances; doors open at 7 and the games will be broadcast at 8. Free.

WATCH LIVE (JUNE 2 & 4)

The Caps will return home to play games 3 and 4 at Capital One Arena on June 2 and June 4. Ticket sales information will be announced early the week of May 28.