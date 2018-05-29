Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: May 29-June 3

Tuesday, May 29, 7:00PM

Take a break from the dark studio and heart rate monitors and enjoy HIIT with a side of grassy waterfront: Outdoor fitness classes have returned to Capitol Riverfront, and this week you can try free Orangetheory Fitness in Yards Park. Just bring yourself and water—no need to sign up. 355 Water St., SE.

Wednesday, May 30, 6:15PM

Hitting Rosslyn’s Wednesday farmers market? Stick around Central Place Plaza afterward for a sneak peek of Bash, a new studio set to open in the Arlington neighborhood this summer. The fast-paced class combines HIIT with boxing for a boredom-busting, total-body workout. Bring a friend and register here. 1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington.

Thursday, May 31, 5:30PM

Thursdays are for Pilates with Golden Triangle BID’s TriFit summer series in Farragut Square. Grab your mat and sign up online if it’s your first time working out with TriFit. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

Friday, June 1, 5:00PM

Instructors from Squash Revolution join Sport&Health Bethesda to offer a free squash clinic for newbies looking to learn the rules of the court. Eyeguards, racquets, and a ball will be provided, and be sure to register here. 4400 Montgomery Ave., Bethesda.

Saturday, June 2, 8:00AM

Bring your own mat to yoga in the courtyard at the Alexandrian hotel in Old Town, led by Refresh Yoga Center. Stick around after for mimosas at Jackson 20 inside the hotel, or take your post-yoga high on a stroll down King Street. Save a spot here. 480 King St., Alexandria.

Sunday, June 3, 9:00AM

District Hardware and Bike is hosting a ladies-only ride with Coeur Sports ambassador Brielle Lizmi. After a few laps around Hains Point (90 minutes or so), meet back at the shop for coffee and commiserating. 730 Maine Ave., SW.

