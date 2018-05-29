News

PHOTOS: We Rode Through DC With Rolling Thunder

Ski Bischof has two large American flags attached to his 2007 Harley Davidson Fat Boy. His signature move is a high five as he rolls along the Mall. Ski came down from Allentown, Pennsylvania, for Monday’s annual Memorial Day Rolling Thunder ride through DC.

I met Ski at the “Blessing of the Bikes” event Friday at the National Cathedral. He rides with friends he has made over the years; they line up as early as 5:30AM at the Pentagon parking lot, waiting for Thunder to get under way at noon. Ski says this is his last year riding from the Pentagon. Ski lost his dad in Vietnam when he was three years old and goes to visit him at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial about five times a year.”We are here to honor the fallen, the MIA, and POW’s,” he says later at the American Legion Post No. 8 on Capitol Hill.  “It’s great to see that people care.”

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

Rolling Thunder 2018

