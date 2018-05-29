TUESDAY, MAY 29

BOOKS New York Times culture reporter Dave Itzkoff delves into the life of comedian/actor Robin Williams in the new biography Robin. Through interviews, Itzkoff follows Williams’s life and career and analyzes the impact of the depression and Lewy body dementia that plagued him. Itzkoff will speak about Williams at Politics & Prose at the Wharf. Free, 7 PM.

BEER Leading up to the craft beer showcase Savor this weekend, Michigan breweries Founders and Bell’s will do a joint tap takeover at Brookland Pint. Enjoy these breweries’ rare stouts—Founders’ CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout) and Bell’s Black Note—alongside other beers not often seen on draft in DC, such as Founders’ Frootwood and Lizard of Koz. Free to attend (beer prices vary), 11 AM.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 30

MUSEUMS The National Geographic Museum’s new exhibit, “Titanic: the Untold Story,” pulls together artifacts from the 1985 discovery of the vessel by National Geographic Explorer-at-Large Robert Ballard. The exhibit will show items found in and around the ship as well as the crew module from the vessel Ballard used to survey the wreckage. Through January 6, 2019. $15.

THEATRE Theater J presents the world premiere of Trayf, a comedy written by playwright Lindsay Joelle about a young man leading a double-life: devout Orthodox by day and rock-and-roll roller-skater by night. A connection with an eager student shakes the divide between his two worlds, and he must make decisions about which life he’s meant to lead. Through June 24. $30-$69 (May 30-31 are Pay-What-You-Can).

DANCE The National Ballet of Ukraine’s performance of Don Quixote will run for one night at the Warner Theatre. Special guest soloist Leonid Sarafanov of Teatro alla Scala will play the role of Basil in this production that highlights the vibrancy of seventh-century Spain with a classical Russian ballet style. $32-$137.50, 8 PM.

FILM/MUSIC The National Symphony Orchestra, directed by Emil de Cou, will perform the Oscar-winning score of Jurassic World live while the film is projected. After this world premiere Jurassic World In Concert event, stay in the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall for a panel discussion with the director/screenwriter Colin Trevorrow and composer Michael Giacchino. Before the performance, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History will host an interactive display of fossils with paleontologists on hand to answer all your questions about dinosaurs. $29-$119, 8 PM (lobby exhibit starts at 7 PM).