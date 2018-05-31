The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend: 6/2 – 6/3

Chevy Chase, MD

Where: 6134 Nevada Ave.

How much: $2.5 million

When: Saturday, 1 to 3 PM

Why: If the wine room and workout space don’t do it for you, check out the custom cabinetry and built-ins throughout (that master closet!). Although it was built in 1949, a recent renovation keeps this four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath Colonial feeling fresh.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1832 16th St. NW

How much: $1.2 million

When: Sunday, 1 to 4 PM

Why: Not only is this Dupont apartment just blocks away from the 14th Street stretch, but its tall ceilings and white oak herringbone floors make the already spacious spot feel even airier.

Logan Circle

Where: 1441 Rhode Island Ave. NW

How much: $899,000

When: Sunday, 1 to 4 PM

Why: This full-service apartment building has a doorman, fitness center, and garage parking. If that’s not enough incentive to never leave this neutral-hued escape, there’s also a private balcony with views of Logan Circle (just in time for summer cocktail season).

Columbia Heights

Where: 619 Harvard St. NW, #2

How much: $649,000

When: Sunday, 1 to 4 PM

Why: With two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths on multiple levels, this Columbia Heights condo feels more like a townhouse. It’s light and bright throughout, with a floor-to-ceiling window in the living room.

Arlington

Where: 2600 16th St., Arlington, #685

How much: $305,000

When: Saturday, 12 noon to 2 PM; Sunday, 1 to 3 PM

Why: This one-bedroom, one-bath has an on-trend, renovated kitchen and bathroom with white subway tile and black hardware. There are wide-plank floors and plenty of light in the bedroom.