Health

Water Cycling Is Coming to Rooftop Pools in Capitol Hill and Crystal City

Swimming + spinning + Beyoncé-ified playlist = sign us up.
Written by | Published on
Water Cycling Is Coming to Rooftop Pools in Capitol Hill and Crystal City
Photo courtesy of Liaison Capitol Hill.

Ah, summer in DC: that special time of year when you’re a sweaty mess by the time you reach the Metro at 8 AM. The last thing you want to do is actually physically exert yourself in 94 percent humidity—just walking at a slow crawl is miserable. Sure, you can keep on top of your fitness routine by hitting an air-conditioned gym or studio, but why not try working out in a rooftop pool to a Beyoncé-ified playlist?

SplashCycle takes cycling and puts it underwater, and this summer it’s partnered with Liaison Capitol Hill and Crystal Square Apartments on a full schedule of classes starting Monday, June 4. Classes are offered six days a week, and you can also reserve a private session for whatever occasion you want to celebrate through exercise followed by poolside cocktails.

Photo courtesy of SplashCycle.

Because you’re in water—which acts as the resistance, rather than adding intensity by turning a knob—you reduce the impact on your joints like knees and ankles, a common complaint seen in those who take cycling classes on land. You also don’t have to deal with blinking away sweat or dealing with a wet ring on the rear of your leggings because you’re in water.

Speaking of leggings, what the heck do you wear? Dress like you would for any pool outing—a bikini, one-piece, board shorts, Speedo, whatever’s comfortable works, as long as it’s meant for swimming. Wear water shoes if you have them (if not, they’re available on-site).

Photo courtesy of SplashCycle.

A single spin is $25, and package pricing can be found here. Liaison Hotel Capitol Hill is located at 415 New Jersey Ave., NW and Crystal Square Apartments is located at 1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington.

More:
Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.

Related Posts

The Prospect of HQ2 Seems to be Inspiring a Lot of Good Behavior Around Washington

The Prospect of HQ2 Seems to be Inspiring a Lot of Good Behavior Around Washington

Squash on Fire Is Celebrating Its First Anniversary with Free Lessons and Cupcakes

Warm Weather Food and Drink Pop-Ups You Shouldn’t Miss Around DC

Arlington Is the Fittest City in America

More from Health

How a Busy DC Doctor Fits in Squash and Yoga While Raising a Family and Running a Private Practice

SweatCon Rally, a Fitness “Bar Crawl,” Is Coming to DC

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: May 29-June 3

A New Co-Working Space Has Opened in Old Town, and It’s Got Yoga and A Juice Bar

Most Popular

News

DC’s Spy Museum Is Feuding With Vegas’s Mob Museum Over the Stanley Cup Finals

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

Food

7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Health

SweatCon Rally, a Fitness “Bar Crawl,” Is Coming to DC

Food

Everything You Need to Know About Initiative 77 and the Tipped Minimum Wage