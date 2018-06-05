In recent years, tech titans such as Google and Amazon have spent huge amounts on DC lobbying efforts. Here’s a rundown of these new local power players.
|Company
|Background
|Leadership
|Priorities
|Registered lobbyists
|2017 spending
|Alphabet
|Last year, Google’s parent company spent more on lobbying than any other business—the first time a tech company took the top spot.
|Former Republican congresswoman turned power lobbyist Susan Molinari has overseen Google’s DC operation since 2012.
|Like many other digital businesses, Alphabet is pushing Congress to reinstate the net-neutrality rules that the FCC repealed last year.
|102
|18.2million
|Amazon
|The company’s Washington lobbying expenditures remained modest in its early years before quintupling between 2012 and 2017.
|FTC vet Brian Huseman took over the DC policy team in 2016. Former White House press secretary Jay Carney, who works from Seattle and DC, is VP of corporate affairs.
|Amazon lobbied 39 government entities last year—more than any other tech company—on subjects ranging from sales-tax policy to drone-delivery regulations.
|94
|$13 million
|In 2009, Facebook spent just over $200,000 on two in-house lobbyists. By 2015, it was spending nearly $10 million a year.
|Joel Kaplan, George W. Bush’s former deputy chief of staff for policy, has been a key leader of Facebook’s public-policy operation since 2011.
|After Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony, Facebook is focusing on privacy and political-ad transparency, hoping to avoid overly burdensome regulation.
|41
|$11.5 million
|Uber
|Much of the ride-sharing service’s efforts are focused at the state and local levels, but it did open a DC office in Dupont in 2012.
|Jill Hazelbaker — communications director for John McCain’s 2008 run—joined its public-policy and communications shop in 2015.
|Legislation to create a national framework for regulating self-driving vehicles, plus a more out-there initiative: Jetsons-like flying electric cars.
|37
|$1.8 million
This article appeared in the June 2018 issue of Washingtonian.