PHOTOS: The Washington Capitals’ Journey to Winning the Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup Final Thursday, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at home, 4-3. It’s been 26 years since one of DC’s four major sports teams won a national championship, and at times it felt like everyone in the city could be found near the Capital One Arena, wearing red and cheering on the team whether they were playing at home or not.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the Caps’ road to the Cup.

Related Lynda Carter Explains Why You Should Become a Caps Fan

Kim Olsen Associate Editor Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.