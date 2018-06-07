Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend: 6/9-6/10

Kent

 

Where: 3127 51st  Pl., NW

How much: $3,850,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 3pm

Why: The entire five-bedroom home is open and bright, with a black and white kitchen featuring a large waterfall island. Other highlights include a soaking tub surrounded by windows in the master bath, along with a steam shower.

Mount Pleasant

Where: 2039 Park Rd., NW

How much: $1,499,900

When: Sunday, 12pm to 2pm

Why: Two reasons: Off-street parking and generous outdoor space in the city. This three-bedroom rowhouse has a two-car garage, and a fenced-in yard with a patio and terraced garden.

Woodridge

Where: 2966 Carlton Ave., NE

How much: $849,900

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: Originally built in 1924, the six-bedroom bungalow has plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. In addition to a front porch, there’s a large front yard, a deck, patio, and more green space in back.

Columbia Heights

Where: 425 Newton Pl., NW #1

How much: $675,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: The two-bedroom condo in a converted rowhouse has a bay window that lets in lots of natural light, a modern kitchen with floating wood shelves and graphic tile, and a master suite with patio access.

Riggs Park

Where: 682 Nicholson St., NE

How much: $564,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: Dark hardwood flooring and a coffered ceiling span the main floor of this four-bedroom rowhouse. There’s a nice yard out back, plus a finished basement perfect for guests.

Editorial Fellow

McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.

