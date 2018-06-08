Washingtonians Remember Anthony Bourdain

Food world legend Anthony Bourdain passed away early Friday morning at the age of 61. The chef, author, and TV host was found dead in his hotel room in France in what has been ruled a suicide. He had been there filming his CNN series, Parts Unknown.

There’s been an outpouring of grief and shared memories from industry peers and celebrities from around the world, including friend and colleague José Andrés. The two frequently joined forces, whether raising thousands for DC Central Kitchen at the Capital Food Fight, or filming a No Reservations episode in Washington where they smelled peaches at the Penn Quarter farmers market and dissected tomatoes at Minibar.

My friend..I know you are on a Ferry going to somewhere amazing…..you still had so many places to show us, whispering to our souls the great possibilities beyond what we could see with our own eyes…you only saw beauty in all https://t.co/Ltw9HrCBb2 will always travel with me https://t.co/Yv4Ntud6X0 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 8, 2018

Bourdain, never shy of expressing controversial opinions, was supportive of Andrés in his fights, legal and otherwise, with President Trump. “He is the first chef in the history of the world to be sued by a sitting president. He is my hero,” Bourdain told an audience in Miami.

While he could be critical of powerful figures, Bourdain used his celebrity to widen fans’ views of the world—whether traveling to far-flung places or around the U.S..

And of course he was always willing to meet across the table.

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

James Beard-winning culinary historian and writer Michael W. Twitty captured Bourdain’s influence this way:

For a Black man that has walked the plank for being highly critical of the food world so white, #AnthonyBourdain was special. He called Africa the cradle of civilization, took his cameras to Haiti, honored the hood with Snoop, broke bread with Obama like a human being… — Michael W. Twitty (@KosherSoul) June 8, 2018

#AnthonyBourdain did not exploit race or religion or other human conflicts, rather he illuminated how food played a role in the deep passions behind those conflicts and challenged us to not see bad or good but human. — Michael W. Twitty (@KosherSoul) June 8, 2018

Here’s Thip Khao and Padaek owner Seng Luangrath:

Food writer Nevin Martell shared a photo of Bourdain and Andrés hanging out at Oyamel:

And Virginia-born chef David Chang broke all our hearts:

Watch the full DC episode of No Reservations here:

