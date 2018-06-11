DC will experience something on Tuesday, June 12, at 11 AM wholly unfamiliar to many residents: A parade to commemorate a big local sports team’s national championship. The Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup in Las Vegas Thursday, and fans who’ve been with the team for years, as well as those who’ve been with them more recently, will flood downtown DC to celebrate. If you’re planning to go, the city recommends you take Metro–check out all the road closures below–and bring plenty of water. You can text “ALLCAPS” to 202-888-777 to get updates by text message.

