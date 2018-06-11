Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: June 11-17

Monday, June 11, 6:30 PM

Don’t let a little rain deter you from getting in an evening run. Join Pacers 14th Street for a 3-7 mile trek around the city with Elyse. All paces welcome. 1821 14th St., NW.

Tuesday, June 12, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Ever think, “Man, I really wanna do a triathlon, but just don’t have the time to train?” Here’s your chance to try a micro-tri. Vida Fitness’ Penthouse Pool Club at The Yards is hosting a free triathlon-style event, “Rip, Row & Ride,” where Vida instructors will lead a “Get Ripped” competition: each contestant must complete 50 pushups, row 500 meters, and ride an Airdyne bicycle (burn 50 calories in as little time as possible for the latter), with prizes for the top male and female competitors. There will also be complimentary massages from Aura Spa masseuses and a free “skinny” cocktail, prepped by VIDA Fitness’ registered dietitian. And yes, all of this is free. 1212 4th St., SE.

Wednesday, June 13, 6:30 AM

Rise and shine for the November Project‘s Wednesday workout where you’ll tackle all 145 stairs of the Lincoln Memorial and jog around the Reflecting Pool while the sun rises. All ages and levels of fitness are welcome at the community-based workout. And remember—if you bring a bag, be prepared to carry it during the workout. #justshowup. 2 Lincoln Memorial Cir., NW.

Thursday, June 14, 5:30 PM

Hit happy hour in Farragut Square for outdoor Pilates as part of Golden Triangle BID’s TriFit summer series. Grab your mat and sign up online if it’s your first time working out with TriFit. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

Friday, June 15, 6AM

Rise and grind with Victor-E-Fitness, founder and trainer at Fitness Snob Studio, where you’ll sweat it out during a 50-minute strength conditioning workout that incorporates bursts of cardio. First-timers are free and you can snag a spot here. 617 Rhode Island Ave., NE.

Saturday, June, 16, 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Fit4Mom Capitol Hill, which is part of a national wellness program for moms in all stages of motherhood and fitness, will offer a free Stroller Strides class in Yards Park. Stroller Strides is a stroller-based fitness program that incorporates cardio, strength, and core. Bring water, plus snacks and toys for the little ones (six weeks and up is recommended). Most strollers are fine, as long as they aren’t prone to tipping. Register here. 355 Water St., SE.

Sunday, June 17, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Celebrate dads at the fifth annual “ Celebrate dads at the fifth annual “ Fit Fathers Day ” at Veterans Plaza Pavilion in Silver Spring. The day includes group classes like “groove and flow” yoga (arrive early, at 9:30 AM, for that), boxing with Coach T from the Hard Training Club , Zumba, and a his-and-hers plank challenge. Plus, snacks and games for the kiddos. You can register the whole family here . 8525 Fenton St., Silver Spring.

