5 Fun Ways to Energize Your Fitness Routine

Tired of running or spinning? Use our handy guide to find a new workout you’ll love.

IF YOU LIKE 

getting your cardio in via spinning

BUT

you’ve officially made it through all of Cody Rigsby’s Peloton classes

TRY

DC Row at 14th and U, Northwest

Photograph of rowers courtesy of DC Row.

WHY WE LIKE IT

This boutique studio uses rowing machines to get in a full-body cardio workout. Both cycling and rowing are low-impact aerobic exercise, but you’ll work more muscles on a rower. You’ll want to practice technique, though, to ensure you’re doing it safely.

WORKS YOUR

abs, arms, heart, and legs

 

IF YOU LIKE

running

BUT

the forecast calls for a heavy chance of tears if you see another treadmill

TRY

Joy of Motion Dance Center or 305 Fitness, both in DC and both also online

Photograph of dancers at 305 Fitness.

WHY WE LIKE IT

Okay, hear us out—you might think, “You want me to swap running for dancing?” But each of these is a high-cardio workout that keeps you moving for sustained periods. And if you’re tired of the repetitive motions of running, a dance class will keep your mind engaged.

WORKS YOUR

heart and legs

 

IF YOU LIKE

lifting weights

BUT

you’re tired of doing the same reps

TRY

F45, with studios in DC, Virginia, and Maryland—and at-home workouts, too

WHY WE LIKE IT

Participants rotate through stations during this circuit class, which, depending on the day, is either purely strength-based or a blend of strength and cardio. F45 switches up its workouts each week, and the circuit structure passes the time quickly.

WORKS YOUR

abs, arms, heart, and legs

 

IF YOU LIKE

the gentle-impact motions of yoga

BUT

you actually might throw up if you have to do one more chaturanga

TRY

District Pilates in Shaw and Petworth

Photograph of Pilates courtesy of District Pilates.

WHY WE LIKE IT

Yes, some Pilates classes take place on a reformer, not a mat, and Pilates doesn’t have the same spiritual orientation some yoga classes do. But the practices incorporate similar lengthening movements and both place a large focus on strengthening the core.

WORKS YOUR

abs, arms, and legs

 

IF YOU LIKE

strength training that uses your own body weight versus weights

BUT

you’ve exhausted every YouTube workout known to man

TRY

Boombox Boxing Club in Navy Yard


WHY WE LIKE IT

Boxing is a great way to work on your strength sans weights—swinging your arms will increase upper-body strength, while hanging in a boxer’s crouch improves core, back, and leg muscles. You’ll get in a cardio workout, too.

WORKS YOUR

heart, abs, arms, and legs

 

This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

