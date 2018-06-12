News

There Was a Deer on Metro This Morning

Maybe he wanted to go to the Caps parade?
A deer enjoyed a romp through the Crystal City Metro station this morning.

Some folks are obsessed with the people who don’t look up from their phones while a deer cavorts nearby.

Counterpoint:

And of course, there were only-in-Washington jokes.

The deer, WMATA reports, exited the station safely.

