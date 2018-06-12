There Was a Deer on Metro This Morning

A deer enjoyed a romp through the Crystal City Metro station this morning.
Seems like *everyone* wants to get aboard the @Capitals train this morning! (Crystal City Station, 8:30 a.m. today — this little guy somehow wandered into the tunnel & ended up at the station. Safely exited through the tunnel back toward DCA.) #OHDEER #ALLCAPS #WMATA #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3ibeGuYwUe
— Metro (@wmata) June 12, 2018
Some folks are obsessed with the people who don’t look up from their phones while a deer cavorts nearby.
Love the dude in this video who barely notices the DEER IN THE METRO because he's on his phone. https://t.co/TUHMEKOhch
— Meg Anderson (@meg_anders) June 12, 2018
Counterpoint:
Yeah, people should definitely be on the lookout for deer WHILE IN A METRO STATION https://t.co/6wLsV2tAa0
— Reluctant Exister (@IriathZhul) June 12, 2018
And of course, there were only-in-Washington jokes.
we never had deer on the metro when @BarackObama was president. https://t.co/UxiNBAGImC
— Kevin Connor (@KevinTConnor) June 12, 2018
Fewer fires and more deer counts as a Metro upgrade as far as I'm concerned https://t.co/dNaME7sn08
— Andrew Bowman (@AndrewBowmanDC) June 12, 2018
The deer, WMATA reports, exited the station safely.