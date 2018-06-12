There Was a Deer on Metro This Morning

A deer enjoyed a romp through the Crystal City Metro station this morning.

Seems like *everyone* wants to get aboard the @Capitals train this morning! (Crystal City Station, 8:30 a.m. today — this little guy somehow wandered into the tunnel & ended up at the station. Safely exited through the tunnel back toward DCA.) #OHDEER #ALLCAPS #WMATA #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3ibeGuYwUe — Metro (@wmata) June 12, 2018

Some folks are obsessed with the people who don’t look up from their phones while a deer cavorts nearby.

Love the dude in this video who barely notices the DEER IN THE METRO because he's on his phone. https://t.co/TUHMEKOhch — Meg Anderson (@meg_anders) June 12, 2018

Counterpoint:

Yeah, people should definitely be on the lookout for deer WHILE IN A METRO STATION https://t.co/6wLsV2tAa0 — Reluctant Exister (@IriathZhul) June 12, 2018

And of course, there were only-in-Washington jokes.

we never had deer on the metro when @BarackObama was president. https://t.co/UxiNBAGImC — Kevin Connor (@KevinTConnor) June 12, 2018

Fewer fires and more deer counts as a Metro upgrade as far as I'm concerned https://t.co/dNaME7sn08 — Andrew Bowman (@AndrewBowmanDC) June 12, 2018

The deer, WMATA reports, exited the station safely.

Andrew Beaujon Senior editor Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously the news editor and lead media reporter for the Poynter Institute, arts editor for the now completely vanished TBD.com, and managing editor of Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.