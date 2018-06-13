Real Estate

More New Apartments are Coming to the Southwest Waterfront

And they're not at the Wharf
Written by | Published on
More New Apartments are Coming to the Southwest Waterfront
A view of the future building at 1331 Maryland Ave., SW. Exterior renderings courtesy of Republic Properties.

Developer Republic Properties shared new details with Washingtonian about its forthcoming residential building on the Southwest Waterfront, including its name: 1331 (the building’s street number on Maryland Ave., SW). Previously unpublished renderings offer a clearer view of what the project will entail, such as a rooftop deck with an infinity pool and views of the Potomac River.

The building is part of the Portals development, which has risen in phases since the early ’90s and includes offices and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. The new apartments will be its first residences.

Republic Properties president Steve Grigg says he didn’t initially think residential would work at the Portals. The site where 1331 is going up was originally intended for an office building, but, “We’ve seen an evolution in Washington, and increased desirability in the Southwest market,” he says. “The Wharf’s redevelopment has been extremely helpful.”

Grigg says 70 percent of the 373 units will have water views. The first nine floors will comprise standard sized apartments in the realm of 800 square feet, while the top four floors will be reserved for larger residences, some in excess of 3,000 square feet. In addition to the pool, the rooftop space will include club rooms, outdoor lounge areas, fire pits, and grilling stations. The building is expected to open in spring or summer of 2019.

The rooftop of 1331.
The building will include a communal library. (Interior design studies by Robert A.M. Stern Architects.)
The lobby.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.

Related Posts

The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: January 6-7

Here are DC’s 6 Most Exciting Residential Developments of 2017

Here are DC’s 6 Most Exciting Residential Developments of 2017

What to Expect from the Wharf’s Bars and Restaurants on Opening Weekend (and Beyond)

What to Expect from the Wharf’s Bars and Restaurants on Opening Weekend (and Beyond)

Hudson & Crane Will Open a Shop at the Wharf

Hudson & Crane Will Open a Shop at the Wharf

More from Real Estate

Get A Free Ride on A Private Plane If You Buy This Bethesda Townhouse

Experience Unparalleled Living in Logan Circle’s Newest Boutique Condominium

Experience Unparalleled Living in Logan Circle’s Newest Boutique Condominium

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend: 6/9-6/10

These New Condos Are Rising Next to the H Street Whole Foods

These New Condos Are Rising Next to the H Street Whole Foods