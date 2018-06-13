More New Apartments are Coming to the Southwest Waterfront

Developer Republic Properties shared new details with Washingtonian about its forthcoming residential building on the Southwest Waterfront, including its name: 1331 (the building’s street number on Maryland Ave., SW). Previously unpublished renderings offer a clearer view of what the project will entail, such as a rooftop deck with an infinity pool and views of the Potomac River.

The building is part of the Portals development, which has risen in phases since the early ’90s and includes offices and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. The new apartments will be its first residences.

Republic Properties president Steve Grigg says he didn’t initially think residential would work at the Portals. The site where 1331 is going up was originally intended for an office building, but, “We’ve seen an evolution in Washington, and increased desirability in the Southwest market,” he says. “The Wharf’s redevelopment has been extremely helpful.”

Grigg says 70 percent of the 373 units will have water views. The first nine floors will comprise standard sized apartments in the realm of 800 square feet, while the top four floors will be reserved for larger residences, some in excess of 3,000 square feet. In addition to the pool, the rooftop space will include club rooms, outdoor lounge areas, fire pits, and grilling stations. The building is expected to open in spring or summer of 2019.

