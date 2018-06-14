The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (6/16 – 6/17)

McLean

Where: 5906 Calla Dr., McLean

How much: $2,592,000

When: Saturday, June 16 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Saying this spot has plenty of room is an understatement. There are six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a rec room, a wrap-around porch, and a patio. It’s new construction, so you don’t need to worry about any fixing-up here—just enjoy the walk-in closets, three garages, soaking tub, custom-cabinetry, and new appliances.

Arlington





Where: 2123 21st Rd. N, Arlington

How much: $1,325,000

When: Saturday, June 16 from 2 to 4 PM; Sunday, June 17 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This end-unit townhouse in Arlington’s Hillcrest neighborhood has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and gets plenty of sunlight. An open floorpan leads you to a high-gloss white kitchen with a breakfast bar, and upstairs, the master bath has a fireplace and walk-in closets.

Brightwood Park

Where: 5020 Illinois Ave. NW

How much: $819,000

When: Sunday, June 17 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom townhouse was built in 1929, but recently renovated. There are both front and back porches, and quartz countertops, shaker cabinets, and an imported stone backsplash grace the bright kitchen. Bonus: There’s a fully-finished basement with an outside entrance, so you could rent it out.

Logan Circle





Where: 1527 12th St. NW #2

How much: $799,000

When: Sunday, June 17 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: Okay, this spot is seriously cool—located a walk away from Logan Circle in a converted historic church, the two bed, two bath has exposed brick, oak hardwood floors, and huge windows. Plus, there’s a Parisian balcony that stretches across the second floor for on-point people watching.

Dupont Circle/U Street Corridor





Where: 1916 17th St. NW #507

How much: $439,000

When: Saturday, June 16 from 2 to 4 PM; Sunday, June 17 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This adorable one-bedroom is in an awesome location, and its top-floor views let you take in the city. There are refinished hardwoods and new carpeting throughout, a wood-burning fireplace, and an in-unit washer and dryer.