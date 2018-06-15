These Waterfront Instas Are Giving Us All the Summer Vibes

#theyardspark #washingtonnavyyard – the Navy Yards is the neighborhood for our home town ball club, the Nationals. I wandered around this weekend and was amazed: there are signs of a growing and vibrant community everywhere! It wasn't that way a few short years ago.

A post shared by Joshua M Levin (@spudslevin) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT