MONDAY, JUNE 18

BOOKS Politician John K. Delaney, who’s served as U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 6th congressional district, has announced that he’s running for President in 2020. His newly-released book, The Right Answer: How We Can Unify Our Divided Nation, outlines his vision for how the country can be unified again. Delaney will speak about his ideas at Politics & Prose. Free, 7 PM.

FOOD Chefs Alex Vallcorba (ANXO) and Russell Smith (The Source) are presenting the second edition of their Collaboration Cider Dinner Series at ANXO Cidery & Pintxos Bar. The dishes will include elements of Chinese and Basque cuisine, and each course will be matched with a different ANXO cider. $84.40, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

THEATRE The Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre is hosting the East Coast premiere of Ain’t Too Proud, a musical about The Temptations. The quintet—discovered on the streets of Detroit—racked up 42 Top Ten Hits thanks to their buttery harmonies and killer dance moves. The musical highlights the group’s friendship and the civil unrest in the country during their early years in the 1960s. Sing along to catchy hits like “My Girl” and “Just My Imagination.” Through July 22. $59-$159.

MUSIC Chicago indie-rock band Maps & Atlases recorded and released two full-length albums and a handful of EPs before going on hiatus in 2012. The group recently reunited and released its third album, Lightlessness Is Nothing New, in early June; the album deals with the death of the father of singer/guitarist Dave Davison with a synth-accompanied pop-rock sound. The trio will play at the Rock & Roll Hotel. $15, 8 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

FILM The documentary 82 Names: Syria, Please Don’t Forget Us will have its world premiere at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. The film follows Mansour Omari, who survived imprisonment in Syria and wants to bring attention to the brutality he escaped. He worked with the museum to create an exhibit about the people he knew in prison. After the film, there will be a panel discussion featuring filmmaker Maziar Bahari, co-founder and director of FREE-Syria Rafif Jouejati, and Tad Stahnke of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Free, 7 PM.

MUSEUMS An exhibit featuring artist Trevor Paglen opens at the Smithsonian American Art Museum on June 21st, but there will be a preview lecture on Wednesday night featuring the Paglen himself. Paglen, whose work explores surveillance and technology issues, will discuss his approach to art that blurs the line between art and science. Free, 6:30 PM.