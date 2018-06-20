Things to Do

‘Wonder Woman’ Is Set in 1984 DC. 12 Things She Should Definitely Do in the Movie

Written by and | Published on
The recent news that a new Wonder Woman movie would be set in early-’80s Washington made us all nostalgic for that long-lost era—back when both our NFL team and public-transportation system were widely admired (sigh). We were thrilled when the production revived Commander Salamander, but why stop there? We looked back through a stack of 1984 issues of Washingtonian to recommend some fun activities that a 1984 Diana Prince could check out during her free time in DC.

Explore some of the fine fashions available at DC-area department stores

alcott and andrews
hechts
woodies
dashs designer clothing

Attend a Washington Federals Game

The team moved to Florida after their 3-15 season mercifully came to a close.

Catch a train at one of the new Red Line stations that will surely make commuting so much easier 

Check out the breakdancers in front of the Georgetown Little Tavern

Experience two new cultural hotspots: Wolf Trap’s Filene Center and the reopened Phillips Collection

Admire the refurbished Pavilion at the Old Post Office, a mall that will certainly last for decades.

Try to spot DC stars at power spots Mel Krupin’s and Duke Zeibert’s.

mel krupins
duke zeiberts

Enjoy the punk-rock music made by a US senator’s son on an album produced by a local company called Dischord Records

Ditch your clunky belt-mounted beeper for a sleek new penlike model.

See Cats at the National Theatre, or, better yet, eat chocolate mousse with the cast members.

Window-shop for real estate at these 2BR Georgetown condos, which start at $226,500.

Or, just for fun, appear on the cover of Washingtonian.

Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously the news editor and lead media reporter for the Poynter Institute, arts editor for the now completely vanished TBD.com, and managing editor of Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.

Rob Brunner
Politics and Culture Editor

A DC native, Rob Brunner moved back to the city in 2017 to join Washingtonian. Previously, he was an editor and writer at Fast Company and other publications. He has also written for the New York Times Magazine, New York, and Rolling Stone, among others. He lives with his family in Chevy Chase DC.

Commander Salamander Makes a Surprise Return For “Wonder Woman” Filming

The Original Wonder Woman Slays the Crowd at the Library Of Congress

Here Are the Best Free Fitness Classes around DC this Week: June 18-24

Things to Do in DC This Week (June 18-20): A Cider Dinner, the Temptations Musical, and a Syrian Prisoner Documentary

These Waterfront Instas Are Giving Us All the Summer Vibes

Where to Watch Your Team in the 2018 World Cup

The Color Run Is Coming to DC for MLB All-Star Week

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (June 14-17): A Comedy About Online Dating, the Harlem Fine Arts Show, and a World Cup Viewing Party

