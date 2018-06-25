MONDAY, JUNE 25

HOCKEY The Washington Capitals are hosting their second annual Bourbon & Cigar Fundraiser at Top of the Town in Arlington, where you can sample both while mingling with Caps alums from across the team’s 44 seasons, including Peter Bondra, Olie Kolzig, Peter May, Yvon Labre, and Kelly Miller. You can also bid on “experiences” with Caps alums in the live auction. The event benefits the Washington Capitals Alumni Association (WCAA) Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarship opportunities to local high school hockey athletes. See if the alums can still kickass on the ice at the Capitals’ Alumni Summer Classic Game on Tuesday at Kettler Capitals Iceplex. Bourbon & Cigar Fundraiser: Monday 6/25, $250, 7-10 PM. Alumni Summer Classic Game: Tuesday 6/26, Free, 6:30 PM.

MUSIC The Serenade! Choral Festival highlights choral music from around the world with free concerts by over 85 choirs from 33 different countries celebrating week-long. This year’s festival will honor the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth, with music themes of “Hope, Justice & Unity.” Catch shows at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage throughout the week with the culminating grand finale concert featuring two world premieres: Syrian composer Kinan Azmeh’s Ibn Arabi Suite and a work by South Africa’s Qinisela Sibisi. Other performances will be hosted at various venues across Virginia and Maryland as well. Through July 2. Free, times vary.

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

THEATRE The Broadway tour of Motown the Musical stops at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center this week. The musical tells the story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s rise in the music industry, where he launched Diana Ross‘s and Michael Jackson‘s careers. The musical includes over 40 classic songs that you can sing along to, from “What’s Going On” to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Through June 28. $30-$85, 8 PM.

MUSIC Signature Theatre salutes the King of Rock and Roll at a series of cabaret performances this week. Enjoy Elvis classics like “Hound Dog” and “Love Me Tender” at these “Entirely Elvis” shows. Through June 30. $35, times vary.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

GOLF Watch Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler at the Quicken Loans National PGA Tour Event at TPC Potomac. DC’s PGA tour event has moved around quite a bit in the past 10 years, but this is the second year that it has been hosted at this location. While Monday and Tuesday’s events are closed to the public, fans can watch the Pro-Am competition on Wednesday and the actual PGA Tour Event from Thursday through Sunday. Through July 1. Grounds tickets (Thu-Sun) $39. Club/Pavilion packages $275-$2,000 per day.

FILM The Avalon is showing a single screening of the 2017 Israeli film Scaffolding, which was nominated for an Ophir Award (the Israeli Oscars). The film follows a teenaged troublemaker who is torn between the pressure from his father to take over the family scaffolding business and the paternal role model he sees in his literature teacher. $12.50, 8 PM.