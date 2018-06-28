The Five Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (6/29 – 7/1)

Chevy Chase, DC

Where: 6234 29th St. NW

How much: $2.1 million

When: Sunday, July 1 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: If the six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths across four levels don’t sway you, maybe the large backyard with two decks and a patio will. That soaking tub and massive walk-in closet don’t hurt, either.

Bethesda

Where: 5300 Tuscarawas Rd.

How much: $1.9 million

When: Sunday, July 1 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: It’s all about light and windows in this redesigned, five-bedroom modern home. You can find two wet bars and a wine fridge on the first level. There’s also a roof-top terrace.

Trinidad

Where: 1618 Trinidad Ave. NE

How much: $899,000

When: Sunday, July 1 from 11 AM to 2 PM

Why: This renovated Federal rowhouse, with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, is convenient to H Street and Union Market. One of those bedrooms is in a finished basement with a separate entrance and kitchenette, so you could rent it out.

Alexandria

Where: 819 Oronoco St.

How much: $699,000

When: Sunday, July 1 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath historic, Old Town home has tons of charm. There’s a wood-burning fireplace, original wood flooring, and a cute patio space with parking.

Fort Dupont Park

Where: 1219 Chaplin St. SE

How much: $549,900

When: Saturday, June 30 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This detached rambler with nearly 2,200 square feet has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. It’s been completely renovated, and has a back deck and fully finished basement.