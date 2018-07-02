July Travel Deals

Staycation at the National Harbor

Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St., National Harbor; 301-965-4000.

What’s special: Looking for a getaway on the water but don’t have the time or energy to travel far? There’s always the Gaylord National Resort , which this year is celebrating its tenth anniversary at National Harbor. Among the resort’s many activities, it offers a new, nightly laser light show in sync with water jets that dance in the fountain; Saturday movies in the glass-enclosed garden atrium; an all-season junior Olympic-sized pool; and complimentary oversized games on the pool deck including Connect Four and Jenga. Or, on Friday and Saturdays, take a 30-minute ghost tour along a waterfront pathway to learn about mysterious disappearances and apparitions.

The deal: The “SummerFest Harbor Fun” package includes one night of accommodations, two tickets on the Capital Wheel, resort fee, self-parking, and a $50 resort credit for use in the spa or at dinner in one of the six dining options. Washingtonian readers receive an extra $50 resort credit when using the booking code V2X. The package starts at $269 per room per night.

When: Valid for stays July through September 3, 2018.

Destination Eastern Shore

Where: Tidewater Inn, 101 East Dover St., Easton, Md.; 410-822-1300.

What’s special: Steeped in history and charm, with roots tracing back to 1712, the Tidewater Inn is a boutique hotel in downtown Easton, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The colonial-style inn features a grand curved staircase, wood-burning fireplace, and 92 guest rooms, all just steps from shops, galleries, museums, and other attractions.

The deal: The “Tidewater Getaway” package includes overnight accommodations for two, a full-day of bicycle rentals for two, daily breakfast for two at on-site Hunters’ Tavern, and a bottle of sparkling rosé and a selection of cheeses to be enjoyed in-room or in one of the inn’s courtyards. Washingtonian readers who mention this deal also receive two free cocktails, a $20 value. Prices start at $244 a night per room. For more information or to book your stay, call 410-822-1300 or click here.

When: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday, through September 30, 2018. Two-night minimum.

By the Bay

Where: Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa & Marina, 100 Heron Blvd., Cambridge, Md.; 410-901-1234.

What’s special: Summer is a great time to experience this waterfront resort. You can play a round of golf at the River Marsh Golf Course, or enjoy the expansive views while lounging by the pool. For active types, there’s fishing and crabbing, a full slate of water sports, and nature walks. There’s also a spa. Pets are welcome, too, with special treats for the four-legged.

The deal: Summertime “Play By the Bay” rates start at $229 per room per night. Washingtonian readers who show this deal on their phone at check-in will receive two complimentary s’mores kit, a $15 value.

When: Valid for stays through Labor Day, 2018.

New York, New York

Where: Hôtel Americano, 518 W. 27th St., New York; 212-216-0000.

What’s special: Hôtel Americano is a ten-story boutique hotel veiled in stainless-steel mesh, with a mix of Latin, Japanese, French, and mid-century American influences throughout. The sleek minimalist accommodations feature luxurious Egyptian cotton sheets, soft-washed denim bathrobes, felt wool slippers, custom alpaca throw blankets, and Le Labo bath products. Located in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, known for its art scene, the hotel is walking distance to the Chelsea Market, an enclosed food hall, as well as the High Line, a public park built on a historic freight rail line that offers spectacular views. On-site, the hotel features a rooftop pool, as well as a restaurant, The Americano.

The deal: The “Summer Mondays” package includes accommodations in Hôtel Americano’s Japanese-inspired suites, with a complimentary dinner at The Americano ($125 value), two VanMoof bicycles to explore the city, and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne to enjoy on the roof deck at sunset. Washingtonian readers will also receive two complimentary desserts, up to a $24 value. Rates start at $310. To get this deal, use the booking code SUMRMON, and note “Washingtonian” in the reservation.

When: Available for stays on Saturday and Sunday nights, through Labor Day.

Explore the Windy City

Where: Waldorf Astoria Chicago, 11 E. Walton St., Chicago; 312-646-1300.

What’s special: The hotel is in the heart of the upscale Gold Coast neighborhood in downtown Chicago. Visitors can stroll Oak Street and wander into its boutiques, and enjoy the area’s vibrant nightlife and gourmet restaurants. (Although, don’t forget to indulge in some deep-dish pizza and a famed “Chicago dog.”) Summer in Chicago means cooling lake breezes. You can walk along the lakefront paths or take the fascinating Architectural Boat Tour. There are plenty of green spaces and parks—Millennium Park, Printers’ Row Park, and Coliseum Park all offer people-watching, as well as spots for picnics, walking, and biking. As for indoor activities, head to one of the many museums including the Art Institute of Chicago and Newberry Library.

The deal: The Final Rosé Package includes one night of accommodations; a rosé wine tasting for two at Margeaux Brasserie, the hotel’s French brasserie by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina; a rose manicure at the spa; rose petals turn-down service; and an in-room amenity of rosé-infused desserts. Washingtonian readers also receive two free nightcaps, a $25 value. Rates start at $445 per room per night. To get this special, use the booking code https://bit.ly/2JlHNIE, and mention the Washingtonian deal at check-in.

When: Valid for stays through September 3, 2018.

Hop to Paradise

Where: Red Frog Beach Island Resort & Spa, Isla Bastimentos Red Frog Beach -Bocas del Toro, Republic of Panama; 888-655-9573.

What’s special: This elegant jungle/beach hideaway borders the Bastimentos National Marine Park, and is surrounded by an emerald rainforest where you can see white-faced monkeys, armadillos, and birds. Swim in your private pool, hike the rainforest trails, surfboard, snorkel, see where Columbus landed in 1502, or join a beach bonfire. The Point restaurant is right on Red Frog Beach. Guests can also enjoy island cuisine at La Rosa Beach Club. There’s a market on property where you can buy items for breakfast or lunch.

The deal: With the “Exclusive Washingtonian Travel Deal,” you pay for three nights and get the fourth night free, a savings of about $700. The one-bedroom villa has a master bedroom, Wifi, kitchen, washer and dryer, TV, and pool. The four nights cost $1,316.70, and the package also includes two massages and two zip line passes. To get this deal, mention it when you contact the hotel to book or by using the code WFROG18.

When: Valid for stays July to December 18, 2018.