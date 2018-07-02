MONDAY, JULY 2

BOOKS The new anthology Who Will Speak for America? compiles works by writers who participated in the nationwide Writers Resist events in January 2017. The poems, stories, essays, and cartoons collected center on the meaning of America and American identity, especially in the wake of the 2016 Presidential election. Contributing writers Stephanie Feldman, Nathaniel Popkin, Malka Older, and Diane McKinney-Whetstone will speak about their writing at Politics & Prose. Free, 7 PM.

FUNDRAISER A group known as “D.C. Women Who CARE” is hosting a fundraiser at Cork Wine Bar & Market with local female chefs and restauranteurs to raise money to assist immigrant families separated at the border. Enjoy beer, wine, and cocktails while raising funds to benefit Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition (CAIR), the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Project, and The Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP). $50-$500, 7 PM.

MUSIC Picnics and nostalgic summer tunes go hand-in-hand with long summer days—get your fill of both at the “Last Summer on Earth” tour at Wolf Trap Monday night. Sing along with headliners Barenaked Ladies on their tongue-twister “One Week” with openers KT Tunstall (remember “Suddenly I See”?) and “Good” hitmaker Better Than Ezra. $43.50-$73.50, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 3

BASEBALL Satisfy your fireworks craving a day early as the Nationals take on the Boston Red Sox at Nats Park. The game starts a little earlier than most evening games and will be followed by a “Freedom Fireworks” display. $30-$495, 6:05 PM.

MUSIC You know British singer-songwriter Sam Smith by the skill he has in making songs that are both catchy and emotional, like chart-toppers “Stay With Me” and “Lay Me Down.” Sing along to his most recent hit, the orchestral “Too Good at Goodbyes” along with the rest of his second album, The Thrill of It All at Capital One Arena. $60-125, 8 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

FIREWORKS If you don’t want to spend all day holding a good spot on the Mall for the fireworks, head up to the W Washington DC’s rooftop bar and restaurant, POV, for a fireworks viewing party with cocktails, food stations, and a DJ. This “Boom with a View” party overlooks the monuments and Mall. $275, 6:30 PM.

CAPITALS Still can’t get enough of the Stanley Cup in DC? You’ve got another chance to get close to it: John Carlson (who’s just signed an 8-year deal with the Caps) will bring Lord Stanley to Bethesda Row. Enjoy music, activities, and raffles while gazing at the Cup (though Carlson will not be present the entire time). The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation, which funds research for DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), a form of childhood brain cancer. 11:30 AM – 3 PM, $20-$1500.