Things to Do

MAP: All of DC’s Temporary Fireworks Stands

Written by | Published on
MAP: All of DC’s Temporary Fireworks Stands

It’s the Fourth of July in DC, and that means hot dogs, sunburns, and fireworks. With a heatwave ripping its way through the city, sharing a park with hoards of other people trying to get the best view of a fireworks show can sound like actual hell. However, if you’re opting for a homemade show in the comfort of your own home, here’s a list of all the fireworks stands (i.e., not Costco) that were granted permits by the DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs to sell the supplies needed for a more intimate Fourth of July celebration.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter or via e-mail.
Ashley Mizou

Related Posts

14 Incredible Instas That Prove Firework Pics Are NOT All the Same

Things To Do in DC This Week (July 3-5): Fireworks with the Nationals, A Novel About Native Americans, and a Star of The Voice

Things To Do in DC This Week (July 3-5): Fireworks with the Nationals, A Novel About Native Americans, and a Star of The Voice

Forget the Mall: 7 Alternative Places to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks Around DC

Forget the Mall: 7 Alternative Places to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks Around DC

Washington Public Television Viewers Have Been Watching Canned Fireworks for Years

Washington Public Television Viewers Have Been Watching Canned Fireworks for Years

More from Things to Do

Things to Do in DC This Week (July 2-4): Fireworks, Sam Smith, and a Fundraiser for Immigrant Families

Things to Do in DC This Week (July 2-4): Fireworks, Sam Smith, and a Fundraiser for Immigrant Families

Where to Eat, Shop, and Play in Bethesda Right Now

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (June 28-July 1): Rosé All Day, a 1968 Exhibit, and the Folklife Festival

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (June 28-July 1): Rosé All Day, a 1968 Exhibit, and the Folklife Festival

You’ll Love Local Artist Carlos Carmonamedina’s Illustrations Capturing Everyday Life in DC