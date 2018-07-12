The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/14 – 7/15)

Arlington
Where: 2522 Upland St. N
How much: $2,425,000
When: Sunday, July 15 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: Not only is this eight-bedroom, seven-bath spot gorgeous on the inside, it also has some pretty great views. It backs up onto the Zachary Taylor Nature Area, so you can take in the wildlife from the big back porch. (That epic walk-in closet off the master suite doesn’t hurt, either.)
Logan Circle
Where: 1210 R St. NW, #10
How much: $1,099,000
When: Sunday, July 15 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the Logan Station building has a super modern kitchen, a wall of windows, private outdoor space, parking, and a double rain shower. It’s a quick walk to all the 14th Street restaurants and bars, too.
Brightwood Park
Where: 4812 5th St. NW
How much: $849,900
When: Saturday, July 14 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This end-unit rowhouse has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, including the in-law suite in the basement. Built in 1925, it’s a full remodel, with hardwood floors, quartz kitchen counters, a coffered ceiling in the living room, and a front patio and porch.
Shaw
Where: 1548 New Jersey Ave. NW, unit 1
How much: $699,900
When: Sunday July 15 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: High ceilings and plenty of natural light make this two-bedroom, two-bath in Shaw feel bright and airy. Top it off with hardwood floors, Carrera marble countertops and custom cabinetry in the kitchen, and a soaking tub in the bathroom, and you’ve got an oasis in the city.
Adams Morgan
Where: 2633 Adams Mill Rd. NW, #305
How much: $599,000
When: Sunday, July 15 from 2 to 4PM
Why: This Beaux Arts two bedroom, one bath has its original hardwood floors from 1910, with a totally updated kitchen and bathroom. A parking spot, apartment community space, and a quick walk to 18th Street are all perks.