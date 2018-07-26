The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/28 – 7/29)

Chevy Chase

Where: 3712 Bradley Lane

How much: $3 million

When: Sunday, July 29 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Built in 1913, this Chevy Chase home has the charm of a historic spot with the luxury of updated touches. Find seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths throughout the house, as well as a huge master walk-in closet, a gourmet kitchen, and a patio for meals al fresco.

Arlington

Where: 929 Daniel St. N

How much: $1.8 million

When: Sunday, July 29 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: Close to the Clarendon strip, this six bedroom, four-and-a-half bath house is a new build with four stories (that means a finished basement!), front and back porches, and an awesome master bath.

Alexandria

Where: 434 Nottoway Walk

How much: $814,990

When: Saturday, July 29 from 11:30 AM to 4 PM; Sunday, July 29 from 11:30 AM to 4 PM

Why: This four-story townhouse has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths in a contemporary setting. And to top it off, there are high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.

Adams Morgan

Where: 2032 Belmont Rd., NW

How much: $739,000

When: Saturday, July 28 from 1 to 3 PM; Sunday, July 29 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This two bedroom, two bath has plenty of charm thanks to its original 1920s features, such as arched doorways, brass fixtures, and a vintage sink. Don’t forget to look out the windows onto Rock Creek Park.

Woodridge

Where: 2845 Monroe St., NE

How much: $589,000

When: Sunday, July 29 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This renovated spot with four bedrooms and three baths has custom cabinetry and a brick fireplace, plus a deck and patio. The basement is fully finished with a bedroom and bathroom, too, so it’s perfect for guests.