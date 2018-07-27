Food

5 New Brunches to Try Around DC This Weekend

Bowling and bloodys, anyone?
Written by | Published on
The Eleanor is open for bowling and bloodys in DC. Photograph courtesy of The Eleanor

The Eleanor
100 Florida Ave., NE
It’s all fun and games at chef Adam Stein’s newest bar, equipped with duck pin bowling, Skee-Ball, and arcade machines. Like at sister H Street spot Bar Elena, the food and drinks are just as much a distraction. The brunch menu offers everything from a simple two-egg breakfast plate to three decadent kinds of Benedicts made with your choice of mortadella, smoked salmon, or lobster.

National Gallery of Art
Constitution Ave. and 7th St., NW
Get your culture and brunch fix all in one at the National Gallery of Art’s Garden Café. The serene space has a new summer brunch buffet with dishes like grilled peach salad, chicken with romesco sauce, and pineapple upside-down cake (a nod to chef Chris Curtis’ Jamaica). The meal is $30 per person (excluding coffee, mimosas, etc). 

Commissary
1443 P St., NW
This Logan Circle spot revives its Diva Brunch series on Saturday, July 28 in honor of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s tour hitting town. Honey-themed dishes play to the Beyhive (milk and honey pancakes, honey barbecued chicken), while bottomless mimosas and bloodys are $18. For those who didn’t snag tickets to the real show,  drag queen KC Beyoncé is hosting and performing.

Port-au-Prince
7912 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
What began as a brunch pop-up has become one of the DC-area’s only Haitian restaurants. Chef Don Roberto recently opened a cozy and colorful Silver Spring restaurant that pays tribute to his native Port-au-Prince. The Sunday brunch pati is still on, with all-you-can-eat dishes like soup joumou and oxtail stew ($25 per person; $17 kids under 13). Add on bottomless drinks for an extra $10. 

Mission Navy Yard
1221 Van St., SE
Though there’s no separate brunch menu yet, this sprawling Mexican spot across from Nationals Park opens at noon on weekends with draft Prosecco and plenty of tacos. If it’s nice out, pick seats on the spacious balconies. Look for a bottomless brunch deal on margaritas and guacamole soon.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Related Posts

Try All-You-Can-Eat (And Drink) Brunch at Silver Spring’s New Haitian Restaurant

Try All-You-Can-Eat (And Drink) Brunch at Silver Spring’s New Haitian Restaurant

The New Mexican Restaurant Across From Nationals Park Has Four Bars and a Mile of Draft Lines

Casolare Is Serving Off-Menu Brunch Pizza Bagels and Our Inner-90s Kid Is Freaking Out

Casolare Is Serving Off-Menu Brunch Pizza Bagels and Our Inner-90s Kid Is Freaking Out

8 Exciting New Restaurants and Bars to Try Around DC

More from Food

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

4 Great Crab Season Tips

Take a Look Inside the Green Zone, DC’s New Middle Eastern Cocktail Bar

Take a Look Inside the Green Zone, DC’s New Middle Eastern Cocktail Bar

7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend