5 New Brunches to Try Around DC This Weekend

The Eleanor

100 Florida Ave., NE

It’s all fun and games at chef Adam Stein’s newest bar, equipped with duck pin bowling, Skee-Ball, and arcade machines. Like at sister H Street spot Bar Elena, the food and drinks are just as much a distraction. The brunch menu offers everything from a simple two-egg breakfast plate to three decadent kinds of Benedicts made with your choice of mortadella, smoked salmon, or lobster.

National Gallery of Art

Constitution Ave. and 7th St., NW

Get your culture and brunch fix all in one at the National Gallery of Art’s Garden Café. The serene space has a new summer brunch buffet with dishes like grilled peach salad, chicken with romesco sauce, and pineapple upside-down cake (a nod to chef Chris Curtis’ Jamaica). The meal is $30 per person (excluding coffee, mimosas, etc).

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

This Logan Circle spot revives its Diva Brunch series on Saturday, July 28 in honor of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s tour hitting town. Honey-themed dishes play to the Beyhive (milk and honey pancakes, honey barbecued chicken), while bottomless mimosas and bloodys are $18. For those who didn’t snag tickets to the real show, drag queen KC Beyoncé is hosting and performing.

Port-au-Prince

7912 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

What began as a brunch pop-up has become one of the DC-area’s only Haitian restaurants. Chef Don Roberto recently opened a cozy and colorful Silver Spring restaurant that pays tribute to his native Port-au-Prince. The Sunday brunch pati is still on, with all-you-can-eat dishes like soup joumou and oxtail stew ($25 per person; $17 kids under 13). Add on bottomless drinks for an extra $10.

Mission Navy Yard

1221 Van St., SE

Though there’s no separate brunch menu yet, this sprawling Mexican spot across from Nationals Park opens at noon on weekends with draft Prosecco and plenty of tacos. If it’s nice out, pick seats on the spacious balconies. Look for a bottomless brunch deal on margaritas and guacamole soon.

