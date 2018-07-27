News

An Explainer of 35X, the Terrible Airport Gate Where Donald Trump Jr. and Robert Mueller Were Both Spotted

Everyone who's ever been there knows it's the worst airport gate ever.
It’s hard to think of anything more awkward than Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. waiting for flights at the same gate in Reagan National Airport, as Politico captured in a wondrous photo this morning. But the real kicker for anyone who’s ever flown out of DCA is that the almost-encounter occurred at Gate 35X.

For those not in the know, Gate 35X in Terminal C is widely considered one of the worst airport gates ever, anywhere, of all time. We hear the Gates of Hell are quite lovely in comparison. You see, 35X isn’t a proper gate but an inhumane cattle-herding pen with an escalator that takes you to a bus terminal that takes you to your remotely parked airplane. Even DCA itself calls 35X “infamously congested” with 6,000 passengers making their way through each day. It’s basically one gate serving as an entire concourse. And if you were going to have an awkward run-in, of course it would be there.

The good news is that airport officials are building a new 14-gate concourse that will replace 35X’s horrid bussing system. The bad news: it’s not slated to open until 2021. In the meantime, take a look at just how much people hate 35X:

